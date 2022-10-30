Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).

Martin Hood tax session
Buy Now

Martin | Hood accountants Cody Emberson (first row, third from left), Jacob Overton and Jim Eisenmenger (second from right) spoke about how name, image and likeness money might be taxed to a group of University of Illinois student-athletes at the invitation of the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

 Provided

How should college athletes report name/image/likeness money on their taxes?

The NIL tax world is emerging and complex, but there are a few principles athletes can keep in mind.

Accountants from Champaign’s Martin | Hood were invited to lay out their knowledge last week at a well-attended tax education session with several University of Illinois student-athletes.

“Back in the day, any payments to student-athletes were under the table and probably went unreported,” said Jim Eisenmenger, longtime Martin | Hood CPA. “Now, in this new world, it’s somewhat out in the open, and I think the IRS is going to pay a lot of attention to it.”

Eisenmenger and his colleagues Cody Emberson and Jacob Overton covered the basics for the group.

“They were very attentive, very respectful. I think that the U of I has done an excellent job with their NIL program,” he said.

One of the big lessons the accountants tried to impart on the student-athletes: They are now, in essence, small-business owners.

The strong No. 2, he said, is that non-cash compensation is still taxable. Any items, equipment, anything traded, bartered or received as part of an NIL deal fair game. No. 3 is being mindful of self-employment tax, which can trigger at surprisingly low income levels.

“It’s very different from getting a job as a student, and getting a W-2 where everything’s reported and neat and clean,” Eisenmenger said. “There’s no withholding, so it’s very easy to get yourself behind the 8 ball if you don’t plan, get some reasonable tax projections and set some money aside.”

Bottom line: Any student-athlete trying to profit off their likeness should seek professional consultation.

“It’s up to the student-athletes to either engage us, or engage someone. If you, or your parents have a relationship with a reputable CPA, by all means, contact them,” Eisenmenger said.

“Whether it’s us or them, you really need to be talking with someone.”

Tags

Trending Videos