Just Askin' | How many dockless bikes/scooters in C-U?
Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
Feels like I’ve seen a lot more of the blue electric bikes around campus. How many of these vehicles are in C-U?
Bike-share company Veo has almost 550 e-bikes available in Champaign-Urbana.
According to Shea Belahi, Veo’s C-U operations manager, about 400 of these are the original blue e-bikes, called the Class 1 Halo. Another 145 are the Cosmo-e, basically a seated scooter with a throttle and pedals that can reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour.
“We have more e-bikes than any other market,” Belahi said of C-U. “Our other markets are focused on sit-down and stand-up scooters, which are generally more popular.”
These dockless bikes were introduced to the community in 2018. They’re battery-powered, and users can pay for rides through the company’s app.
The Cosmo scooters entered the C-U market this April. Since then, the company’s seen double the ridership this summer compared to the previous two, Belahi said.
In March, C-U customers used the bikes for 7,406 individual rides. In April, the total jumped to 20,943 rides; and in May, it hit 22,054 rides, according to data compiled by the University of Illinois Institute of Sustainability, Energy and Environment.
Ridership peaked at the outset of the program, with 60,517 rides in October 2018. The most recent seasonal peak occurred in September 2021, with 31,023 rides.
Campustown was the last of more than 30 Veo markets across the country to adopt the new set of Cosmo scooters, said Sara Locricchio, senior vice president at Veo.
The total fleet size in the area is in the middle of the pack compared to other college campuses.
Texas A&M’s campus has over 1,000 Veo vehicles; the legal cap in Champaign-Urbana is 750.
Compared with the original bikes, the trips riders take on the throttled scooters are 56 percent longer on average.
“Early indications show the Cosmo-e’s are filling a void for a longer trip type unserved by the Halo Class 1 e-bikes,” Belahi said.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Paul McCartney wows Glastonbury with Dave Grohl and The Boss
- 'We have to stay together,' Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
- Mahomet-Seymour voters to decide fate of $97.7 million schools referendum
- Citing disruption, drama, local districts restrict cellphone use in schools
- Turbulent first year couldn't stop CUSF honoree's drive to thrive
- Pride parades march on with new urgency
- Just Askin' | How many dockless bikes/scooters in C-U?
- Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
- C-U Haiku, June 26, 2022
- Building permits, June 26, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Wait nearly over for new Hickory River in Champaign
- UI police officer fired after being charged with official misconduct
- UI bookstore's attempt to celebrate diversity on T-shirts gets lost in translation
- He's top dog: St. Joseph bloodhound named Westminster's Best in Show
- Inside Earth, Wind & Fire's rider: 2 pounds of ginger root, 108 bath towels and 'only Boars Head (deli meat) if possible'
- Champaign 18-year-old headed to juvenile prison for having cocaine, gun
- Bilas: Cockburn is 'going to play in the NBA'
- Report: Cockburn signs with Utah Jazz
- Plumbers and pipefitters union plans to add more space as training needs grow
- Colton Fender