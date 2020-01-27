Q: When are nominations due for this year’s Innovation Celebration?
A: At 5 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 31.
This will be the 15th annual Innovation Celebration, which recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders in the local business community.
There are six categories this year: the Social Venture Award, Student Startup Award, New Venture Award, Paul Magelli Advocacy Award, Management & Economic Development Impact Award, and the University of Illinois Innovation Transfer Award.
A panel of judges comprising past winners, sponsors and community and university leaders will review the nominees and narrow it down to finalists, which will be announced next month.
The winners will be announced April 1 at this year’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center in Urbana.
More information, including the nominating form, can be found at innovationcelebration.com.