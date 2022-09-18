Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).

Chicago polka band Die Muzikmeisters performs at the 2019 C-U Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign.

Is C-U Oktoberfest back in person?

Ready your dirndls and lederhosen for Sept. 24.

C-U’s fall celebration of German food, beer, music and dance is returning to downtown Champaign.

The pandemic altered the last two Oktoberfests: In 2020, hosts switched to a virtual option; in 2021, due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 cases, they canceled the event altogether.

The only major change longtime fans can expect is an earlier end time. The 9th annual Oktoberfest will run from 3 to 10 p.m., instead of midnight, underneath tents at Neil and Washington streets.

“We wanted to make sure we have plenty of time to clean up afterwards and we’re not staying super late at night, we’re really trying to fall in line with what other places are doing,” said Jodie Harmon, spokesperson for the Developmental Services Center.

Oktoberfest is the largest fundraising event for the Developmental Services Center, now in its 50th year of existence in town.

“The community support has been what has helped us continue to provide services,” Harmon said.

German band Die Musikmeisters will provide the day’s live music. C-U brewers — including Blind Pig, Triptych and Rigg’s — will be on tap alongside German beers, while Martinelli’s Market supplies the night’s Bavarian pretzels. Local food trucks like Smith Burger and Watson’s Shack & Rail will also be available to customers.

Attendees can buy tickets to enter a $5,000 cash raffle.

Adult general admission tickets go for $10.

“Usually the crowd flows pretty well — some leave and come back, it’s kind of a revolving door,” Harmon said.

