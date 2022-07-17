Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
Since when is Savoy 16 finally selling alcoholic beverages?
Savoy 16’s in-house vendor, The Village Bar, officially opened for service on May 27.
“Sales have been pretty decent, it really just depends on what movie what we have coming out and how busy that movie itself is going to be,” assistant manager Mersadi Coleman said. “People are still figuring out we have a bar now.”
The theater has sold bottled alcoholic beverages from the normal snack counters since the middle of last year, shortly after the Savoy village board approved the creation of a new, theater-class liquor license in March 2021.
Village trustees rejected a similar request from the theater’s previous managers in 2019.
The bar takes the spot of the old arcade room, and features an array of cocktails, spirits, tap beer and more. Drinks are priced from $6.49 to $9.99.
“It’s a nice thing to have, and it gives customers more options, instead of just the bottled beer we had in the stands” Coleman said.
The bar is open Tuesdays, Fridays and some Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 1:30 a.m., she said.
