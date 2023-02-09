CHAMPAIGN — Kams, the Campustown bar that’s long called itself “home of the drinking Illini,” can trace its history back to the year prohibition ended in the U.S.
So it’s marking a big anniversary this year — its 90th.
Marketing Director Tim Norris said Kams will be celebrating all year, but the official celebration day at the bar at 102 E. Green St., C, is planned for Saturday.
Current owner Scott Cochrane worked at Kams when he was a University of Illinois student and acquired the bar in 2018 from longtime former owner Eric Meyer.
“Being from Champaign and attending the university, I had the opportunity to work at Kams when I was in college and thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” Cochrane said.
“Later in life, I would join the family business, and Kams admittedly was a competitor, but always in good spirits,” he said. “Now, as an owner of Kams, I can say this has been a life-changing experience. I have grown to truly appreciate the history, camaraderie and loyalty that Kams has.”
Not many currently open bars can trace their history back to 1933, Norris said.
“It’s been kind of a go-to spot,” he said of Kams. “If you look at the old articles back in the day, it was a great hangout.”
Kams grew out of what started as a restaurant.
The Kamerer family opened Kamerer’s Annex on Feb. 10, 1933, at 608 E. Daniel St., and it was advertised as “another good place to eat,” Norris said.
Whether Kamerer’s Annex began serving alcohol right after prohibition ended, Norris said he doesn’t know. But over the years, students began calling the place “Kam’s,” and the shorter name eventually became permanent.
The name of the bar has been spelled both with and without the apostrophe over the years, and after Cochrane became owner, a decision was made to make the name consistent without the apostrophe, Norris said.
Kams remained at 608 E. Daniel St. until 1970, when it was sold and a new bar called Dooly’s took its place, Norris said.
Five years later, Jack Kamerer brought Kams back — to a new address, 618 E. Daniel St., formerly Stan Wallace’s Gridiron — and built the new bar using that spot and another next door, Norris said.
The new Kams opened in 1975 and remained there until 2019. The newest iteration opened in early 2020, he said.
Meyer, who was an owner for about 27 years and remains a consultant for Kams, said he worked his way through college at Kams when he was a UI student.
When he had the chance to become an owner in 1991, he knew what the place meant to the community, and that it was an iconic bar with a tremendous following, he recalled.
Both his sons also got to work at Kams while they were in school, and it was also a great experience for them, he said.
“Really, truly, it was a family affair,” Meyer said.
When he first bought Kams, he recalled, friends warned him he’d burn out in 10 years, “and I tripled that.”
When it came time to sell, he said, “I knew it was going to be in great hands.”
What he misses most at Kams are the young people, the families who celebrated there, the alums who came back to visit and the employees, he said.
“I miss the happy faces associated with the place,” Meyer said.
While the 90th anniversary will be celebrated all year, Norris said Feb. 11 was picked as the official day to hold a celebration because it’s a Saturday with an Illinois basketball home game.
The bar will be open at noon, so fans can come there to watch the game or drop by post-game, Norris said, “but we encourage everyone to go to the game.”
The bar will be selling commemorative 90th anniversary pint glasses starting at noon. Some pieces of special Kams memorabilia will be raffled off, including a big piece of the bartop from the original location, and there will be some apparel for sale.
Customers will also have a chance to see their faces on the wall in the future.
Norris said customers are being encouraged to bring pictures of themselves from their student days and take new ones of themselves celebrating at Kams. The plan is to use the pictures to make a new section of wallpaper, he said.