In case you didn’t hear the gunfire of headlines, a couple of weeks ago, the National Rifle Association had its bankruptcy case dismissed (terminated, kicked out, shot to legal death).
The NRA had filed a bankruptcy case in Texas in January. The bankruptcy judge presiding in the NRA’s Chapter 11 case ruled that it had filed the case in bad faith.What does it mean to file for bankruptcy relief in bad faith? Bankruptcy courts are all federal courts established by Congress under the Constitution’s provision granting Congress exclusive power to legislate a uniform code of bankruptcy laws. To administrate its bankruptcy laws, Congress created bankruptcy courts with a bankruptcy judge appointed to preside in each court. There are different kinds of bankruptcies, referred to as “chapters,” that a party (the “debtor”) can be in to get relief from their creditors. One of these is Chapter 11. Chapter 11’s are typically used by companies to try to repay their creditors in whole or in part under bankruptcy court-approved payment plans.Each “chapter” has a provision for dismissal of a debtor’s case based on “cause.”
“Cause” is not defined in the bankruptcy code except for a non-exclusive list of things usually pertaining to a debtor’s failure to comply with requirements demanded of the debtor during the course of the bankruptcy case.
But one of the “causes” for dismissal not in these lists but recognized by many bankruptcy courts is “bad faith filing” of the bankruptcy case.
“Bad faith filing” is not a term even found in the bankruptcy code. It is a principal that has evolved over time with many bankruptcy courts.
This is the idea that the mere fact of filing a bankruptcy case by a debtor, which puts a halt to many if not most creditor actions to collect on debts, has a nefarious purpose that Congress did not intend for debtors to benefit from.And this is what the judge in the NRA bankruptcy concluded after several parties in the NRA Chapter 11 requested the judge to dismiss the case. The bad faith was in using bankruptcy relief to halt or block a legal proceeding filed by the New York attorney general’s office against the NRA. The NYAG was seeking to have the NRA dissolved under New York State law because of allegedly enormous and long-term fraud perpetrated by its principal officers and their insiders in the misuse of the NRA funds, all in violation of New York law. The NRA was formed as a non-for-profit corporation under New York law.
The NRA’s argument for filing bankruptcy was to reorganize and be recreated under Texas law. In effect, it sought to permanently move its asset and existence out of the reach of the NYAG.
No, no, said the Texas bankruptcy judge. The company was well solvent and well servicing its ongoing operational expenses.
It’s ultimate purpose of filing was to try to permanently stop a lawful act of law enforcement. And that’s not what bankruptcy is for.
At this writing, no appeal of its dismissal has been fired off by the NRA. If it doesn’t appeal the dismissal, it will have to immediately proceed with defending against the NYAG’s fusillade of fraud claims.
The NRA’s banana-clip of legal arguments has jammed.