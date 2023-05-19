CHAMPAIGN — The local tourism agency formerly known as Visit Champaign County is looking to broaden its reach with a new name focusing on the county’s two largest cities.
The agency launched its new name, Experience Champaign-Urbana, on Thursday.
While the name no longer reflects all of Champaign County, the agency will still be promoting the smaller communities in the region, said Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement.
“Our work will not change,” she said. “We’ll continue promoting everybody we promote.”
Reifsteck said the reason for the change is greater name recognition — with Champaign-Urbana being more recognized outside the area than Champaign County.
“We looked at other communities similar to ours. What we found is most people are leading with their major metropolitan area in their name,” she said.
As Visit Champaign County, the tourism agency was one of the few such agencies that had “county” in its name, and “most people don’t recognize counties,” Reifsteck said.
Experience Champaign-Urbana will continue to promote all of Champaign, Douglas and Moultrie counties, along with the Paxton and Monticello areas, she said.
The local governments that fund the agency are Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet, St. Joseph, Savoy and Champaign County, with annual contributions ranging from $700 to $300,000, Reifsteck said. The city of Champaign kicks in at least $255,000 a year, and Urbana provides $15,000.
Regional communities that don’t make an annual contribution are billed on an annual basis for inclusion in the agency’s marketing efforts such as advertising, social media and the “Experience Guide,” Reifsteck said.
St. Joseph Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said she understands the reasoning behind the name change, but she doesn’t necessarily agree with it.
“I guess I find it a little disappointing,” she said.
Fruhling-Voges said she understands St. Joseph is one of the agency’s smaller funders, at about $700 a year.
But, she also said, after the Champaign County Board last redrew board district boundaries, “I feel like outside Champaign-Urbana, we’re less represented even on the Champaign County Board. I feel like this is one more thing, like, yeah, you’re part of Champaign County, but it’s all about Champaign-Urbana.”
Savoy Village President John Brown said there was clearly a lot of discussion about the name change.
“I think we would have preferred another option, but people do know this area more as Champaign-Urbana,” he said.
Savoy officials take a look each year at budget time to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth out of funding the tourism agency, and they’ve continued to fund it annually, Brown said.
“Of course, being from Savoy, we’d have loved to have something with Savoy in it,” he said of the name change, “but we’re not at that point yet.”
Mahomet Village Administrator Patrick Brown said Mahomet officials also understand the reasoning behind the name change, though, “I think we generally would prefer the name would not change, because it identifies more of a coalition effort.”
He said he understands, though, that most people from smaller communities tend to identify themselves with living in the larger communities in their areas, since that’s the community outsiders are more likely to recognize.
“I think we generally understand, and we get their decision processes and the basis for their decision, for sure,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a reaction to it.”
Or, to put it another way, Patrick Brown said: “As long as we continue to see a benefit from being part of it, we will continue being a part of it.”
Rantoul is on board with the name change, according to Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer.
“We recognize that when people are looking to search activities in this area, they’re going to focus initially on Champaign-Urbana,” he said.
When a visitor doing an internet search for things to do in Champaign-Urbana, he said, they’ve found Champaign and Urbana websites — whereas now they’ll find Experience Champaign-Urbana and find all the things there are to do in other communities such as Rantoul, Eisenhauer said.
“I think it will actually increase our exposure,” he said.
Reifsteck said a year-long process led to the name change, and that included hiring an outside agency, Surface 51, to run focus groups with local businesses, employers and residents and to create the new brand identity. Reifsteck and agency President/CEO Jayne DeLuce didn’t respond to emails Thursday requesting the amount paid to Surface 51.
Presentations were made to the agency’s governing board, which includes some local government representatives, Reifsteck said.
The agency does a lot of digital marketing campaigns, Reifsteck said, and found as it was exploring the option of a new name that when the new name was used in threads, the number of click-throughs rose.
If the agency really wants to further its reach and market the community far and wide, she said, “we have to lead with name recognition.”