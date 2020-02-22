CHAMPAIGN — Much of downtown Champaign is now part of a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places.
The district was certified last month by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service and allows property owners to get a 20 percent income-tax credit for rehabilitating historic structures in the district.
The district encompasses 52 contributing buildings and 11 non-contributing buildings encompassing 19.4 acres, stretching from the buildings that house Black Dog to Walnut Street Tea Company to Guido’s.
The contributing buildings are those that have retained their historic integrity, according to city senior planner T.J. Blakeman, who is also president of the Champaign County History Museum.
Blakeman said the designation won’t restrict property owners, instead only incentivizing historic preservation.
“You can make any alterations you want,” he said. “As I’ve been telling property owners, you can tear your building down. It does not prevent demolition. But if you want access to the tax credit, you need to follow standards from the Secretary of the Interior.”
The historic district was pursued after KoFusion owner Janet Bubin and head chef Nigel Morgan began looking for additional funding for their project at the former News-Gazette building at 48 E. Main St., Blakeman said.
They’re also renovating the former PNC Bank building at 30 E. Main St., where they plan to move KoFusion to.
Blakeman didn’t think those buildings would qualify as historic places on their own, but that a historic district might work.
“We realized it was much more viable as a district than individual buildings,” Morgan said.
They consulted with Valerie Olafson and Pam Hein of Rockford, who completed the research and application for the historic designation.
Retired Christie Clinic physician William Youngerman also got involved, as he owns several buildings in downtown Champaign, including 51-55 E. Main St., which is currently being renovated into a wedding venue.
“It’s a very good thing,” said his broker, Alan Nudo. “Bill Youngerman has always been a person who recognized historical buildings. That’s why he’s purchased so many of these buildings over time.”
While Nudo said preserving the historic nature of a building can be more expensive, he said the tax credit offsets that, “sometimes dollar-for-dollar, sometimes not.”
And he said it will be important to market the historic district with signage, streetscaping and lighting.
“It needs to be identified properly,” he said, hoping it can become like the historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.
“That really draws not only people to the area, but it attracts new types of tenants,” he said.
That’s part of the plan, Blakeman said.
“We are hoping to utilize this as a marketing tool as well,” he said. “We’re looking for ways we can promote downtown. We’re looking at some options, although nothing’s fleshed out.”