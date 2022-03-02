MONTICELLO — Coffee houses are often, by nature, community hangouts. Sarah Henry wants her hopefully soon-to-open Steeple Group business in Monticello to be just that.
And more.
Renamed from the Steeple Coffee House she and husband Steve bought from Jim Gortner in September, she also sees it as a way to informally counsel, host concerts, teach music and maybe even encourage area quilters.
The Henrys hope to have at least a partial opening sometime in March.
The initial draw will be coffee and baked goods for breakfast, with the addition of soups and sandwiches for lunch.
Other offerings for Steeple Group fit more into Sarah Henry’s sense of ministry than in running a business.
“The food is how I want to reach out to the community and give back. The rest are gifts that I will give,” she said. “I have musical instruments here that I am happy to teach children how to play.”
She anticipates its role evolving through time.
“Everything I do has to be for Christ and the glory of God, and that’s what makes it so hard to say, ‘This is all,’” she said. “It will evolve, just like life does.”
It fits the skill set of Henry, a 40-year nurse who most recently was a nurse practitioner at Carle.
She is also a pastor at Parkville United Methodist Church near Sadorus, where she helps by playing the dulcimer and several stringed instruments, ones she is willing to teach to anyone who asks.
Work has been ongoing in the Steeple building since the Sept. 29 closing. It has included the addition of a first-floor bathroom and a paint job.
An accessible entrance is being installed on the north side — opposite the main entryway — and a food elevator will shuttle items baked in the basement kitchen without the need of hauling them up flights of stairs.
“This all started when I said, ‘not my will but thine be done’ in 2012 when I married my husband,” she said. “When you do that and mean it, you don’t always know what is next.”
For now, it will include Sunday afternoon music on the outdoor patio, along with serving food and drinks, things she is passionate about.
Plans for now are to be open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and to serve food during 2 p.m. concerts on Sundays.
“I do love nothing more than having a house full of people I can feed,” Sarah Henry said. “I got that from my mother, who taught me how to cook from scratch.”
Along with her lunch offerings, she will serve scones, quiche, muffins and rolls for breakfast. Henry’s eventual goal is to also add cookies, cheesecakes, fruit and breads to the menu.