These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— BestieBoutique, 613 Swigart St., C, Taja M. Cooper, 606 E. Seminary St., Danville.
— Big Drip 3 Clothing Line, 1011 S. Mattis Ave., C, Markeisha S. Taylor, same address.
— Pink Punch Marketing, 425 E. Belle, Rantoul, Carissa Nelson, same address.
— Rooted Royals, 1408 W. Beech St., U, Brandy Dukes, same address.
— Royal Minks Extensions, 2108 Melrose Drive, C, Jamika Canada, same address.
— Shanay’s Nail and Lash, 1011 S. Mattis Ave., C, Merkeisha S. Taylor, same address.
— Who Did It Tattoo and Design, 1603 Queensway, C, Kenneth Corbin, same address.