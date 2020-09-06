These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— 1st Management Services, 610 W. Marketview Drive, C, Rita Blow, same address.
— A & G Painting and Cleaning, 1515 Scottsdale Drive, C, Israel Aceves, same address.
— Cover — Up Masks by Design, 1710 E. Colorado Ave., U, Rochele Roby, same address.
— Kitchen Cauldron Candles, 703 N. Randolph St., C, Amy Graef, same address.
— Prairie Empire Sports Collectibles, 4814 Chestnut Grove Dr., C, Frank Colacicco II, same address.
— R,B&K, 1710 E. Colorado Ave., Rochele Roby, same address.
— Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique, 112 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul, Roxanne Street, 170 N. 1700 E. Road, Paxton.
— Stones & Stencils, 2104 W. White St., C, Tasha M. Smith same address.
— WLTJ Total Inspiration Radio, 301 W. Curtis Road, Savoy, Lynnette White-McIntyre, same address.
— “That’s the Cut” Barbershop, 601 E. Main St., Mahomet, Denise Johnson, 1106 Heather Drive, Mahomet.
— Davidson Electric, 334 Logan St., Mahomet, Perry Davidson, same address.
— Graphic Brows, 105 N. Mattis Ave., C, Kristen St. Pierre, 508 W. Green St., C.
— Lanayas Place, 1806 S. Cottage Grove Ave., U, Antoria Washington, same address.
— Photoboy Media Gropu, 1113 Nofftz Drive, C, Cameron McCullough, same address.