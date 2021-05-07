CHAMPAIGN — Pandemic stressing you out?
Bad week at work?
Feeling like you could just smash something to bits?
Nichole Tiggs can help you out.
At her newly opened Smash*It at 103 E. Clark St., C, behind the Flying Machine Avionics coffee shop, you can come in and choose a tool and an item to smash — then proceed to demolish the living daylights out of it.
Tiggs said she’s seen this concept in other cities where she’s lived and thought it was a great idea to help people relieve stress and have something fun to do on date nights besides going to a bar.
Plus, she said, “who hasn’t wanted to smash a plate?”
Usually, this would mean you must clean it up. Not at her place. Customers get to smash stuff, and Tiggs cleans up the mess.
Smashers can choose from such instruments of destruction as a baseball bat, a golf club and a sledgehammer.
Among the items available for smashing are crates of bottles and pieces of electronic equipment Tiggs picks up at garage sales or finds along curbsides.
“We had a guy last night go to town on a keyboard,” she said.
Smash*It is an extra gig for Tiggs, who also works from home in sales for a sports technology company and as a volunteer assistant coach for Illinois women’s soccer.
Before coming to Champaign-Urbana, she had nearly a decade of coaching experience at the NCAA and club levels and was a four-year starter at Indiana State. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration.
Smash*It offers sessions by appointments booked on smashitcu.com.
For safety’s sake, customers will be asked to wear shoes that completely cover their feet and put on provided protective gear before the glass and metal start to fly. A 20-minute session for one costs $25, and customers who still have a bit more pent-up stress to release can buy more breakables, Tiggs said.
“There’s a lot of stressors people have, and it’s an easy, safe way to relieve that stress without getting into trouble,” she said.