If you don’t have time to cook a nutritious meal for yourself, Sara Namken is making it convenient to let her business, Namken Nutrition, do the cooking for you.
Based in Decatur, Namken Nutrition opened a new location in Urbana this past week at the Pines at Stone Creek Commons at 2740 S. Philo Road.
Namken said meals are cooked in her commercial kitchen in Decatur and can be ordered online in advance or picked up on a grab and go basis in Urbana.
The Urbana location also has wraps, sandwiches and avocado toast made in Urbana that customers can buy to go, and Namken said she plans to add some outdoor tables at that location.
A dietitian since 2006, Namken said she got started in the meal business after she had a child. She and her husband were both working and struggling to eat healthy.
“So my solution to that was to meal-prep our food on Sunday for the entire week,” she said.
She decided to expand that into a business, and her kitchen in Decatur is currently producing nearly 1,400 meals a week.
All meals are single-serve, sold a la carte, though customers can pre-order pan-size meals to feed more than one, Namken said.
School expands
Montessori School of Champaign-Urbana has expanded its footprint by purchasing another building, the Christine Rich Studio Dance Academy, at 1402 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The purchase of the building was finalized May 30 for $1.5 million.
Christine Rich said she is remaining in the building through the end of July, then moving her classes to rented studio space at the Savoy Recreation Center.
The private school at 1403 Regency Drive East had already been leasing some space in Rich’s building to accommodate its enrollment growth.
Kerry Rossow, interim head of school at Montessori School of Champaign-Urbana, said the school had been renting the front part of the dance studio building behind its own building, and took advantage of the opportunity to buy it because still more room is needed.
“It’s a good problem to have,” she said.
With the addition of the second building, the school can add classroom, performance and library space, “everything in our dream list that we were looking for,” she said.
Not only that, Rossow said, the building won’t need any remodeling, and will be ready for move-in when classes resume in mid-August.
Rich said school officials had asked her earlier about purchasing the building.
She’s very happy with her large new space at the Rec Center.
It has vaulted ceilings, a huge window and a dance floor that can accommodate everything she teaches, including tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, acrobatics, conditioning, flexibility and “yoga-ish” aimed at increasing flexibility, better posture and reducing aches without having to hold traditional yoga poses.
Rich has been teaching dance for 39 years, staring out in Tolono, leaving for a time for an acting and dance career in California and returning to the local community in 1993.
Rich will be teaching her classes at the Rec Center from 4-8 p.m. weekdays.
Slumber parties to go
Meredith Cobble loved slumber parties when she was growing up. Now this Fisher stay-at-home mom of two is helping make slumber party magic happen for kids with her new business, Slumber Parties and Picnic Rentals.
For slumber parties for kids, she comes in and sets up individual tents and air mattresses for up to six, with items in a variety of themes.
She’ll also set up a stay-home date night for adults with a small picnic table, floor pillows, an outdoor rug, tableware, decorations, a speaker for music and card games. You supply the food and beverages, she said.
Based in Fisher, she’s available to set up parties and picnic date nights throughout the area, she said. Email her at slumberparty_rentals@outlook.com.
Explore STEM careers
Parkland College and the University of Illinois plan to host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career exploration and symposium July 26 at the UI Illini Union.
The program will include presentations by undergraduate researchers and opportunities for participants to connect with STEM professional organizations and potential STEM employers.
Breakfast and lunch will be included and limited free parking will be available.
Register by 9 a.m. July 10 at parkland.edu/STEM2023.
Arcola florist moves
Arcola Flower Shop has closed its downtown Arcola location and discontinued walk-in business. Owner Jodi McLane is now operating as a delivery-only florist based at her home. She can be reached at 217-268-4242.
Now open
The New Tractor Supply store at 1020 W. Chestnut St., Hoopeston, is now open.
Tractor Supply is a chain of rural lifestyle retail stores.
The Hoopeston store was offering grand opening-related specials through July 2.