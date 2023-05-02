Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — The 131-room Hotel Royer Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Urbana is now taking reservations.
A post at the top of the website for the hotel under renovation next to Urbana’s Lincoln Square says it is accepting reservations for Sept. 28 and beyond. Room prices for that date were listed at $124-$136.
Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement for Visit Champaign County, said the visitors bureau hasn’t had any inquiries yet for rooms at Hotel Royer.
However, she said, “the fact that they’ve started taking reservations will change that.”
For big event weekends in the local community, such as University of Illinois graduation, Reifsteck said, visitors typically book hotel rooms a year in advance.
She looks for demand for local rooms to continue over the next few months, even with the big event weekends about to wrap up after UI graduation May 14 until students return in August.
The demand will be coming, in part, from several conferences that have been booked for May and June, each bringing in 150 to 250 people, Reifsteck said.
Even better, she said, is the conferences fill hotel rooms on weekdays.
“We don’t have a lot of trouble filling rooms on weekends,” she said.
Boosting demand for hotel rooms on weekends are activities and tournaments bringing in thousands of visitors at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Ryan Reid, director of sports operations at the Rantoul complex, said the facility hosted more than 1 million visitors from April through November last year.
For this year, he said, from early March through early November, “we have events every weekend.”
The majority of the weekend events are softball and baseball tournaments, each of which draw 2,000 to 8,000 people, Reid said.
He’s hoping to surpass those numbers this year, not just with tournaments but with upcoming sports clinics and camps that have been scheduled, he said.
Last weekend, as Champaign-Urbana hosted the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, the Rantoul complex hosted 75 soccer teams and 38 baseball teams.
“We probably saw 15,000 to 18,000 people here alone,” he said.
For events at the complex this coming weekend, Reid expects to see 25,000 to 30,000 people.
“Behind the university, we’re probably the second-largest thing in the community bringing tourism,” he said.
Last June, hotels in Champaign County were just shy of 59.8 percent occupied, while in July, occupancy was at 63.1 percent, Reifsteck said.
Champaign County hotels typically hover at around 60 percent occupancy, she said.
“To get at 60 percent or over in the summertime, that’s fantastic,” Reifsteck said.
Meanwhile, several events are coming up in September and October that typically draw out-of-town visitors in need of hotel rooms, among them the C-U Pride Festival, the Pygmalion Music Festival, Ellnora — The Guitar Festival and the C-U Folk and Roots Festival, she said.