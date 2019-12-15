URBANA — Urbana announced it is expanding the grants it has available for new businesses in the Philo Road Business District.
Previously limited to $1,000 for certain uses, new businesses can now receive up to $3,000.
“Partly this came from the city council session on setting council priorities. One of those included supporting small businesses on Philo Road,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “So this is in response to the council priorities and the fact that there was some funds that became available.”
The funding is coming from old “Build Urbana” property tax rebates expired.
“It’s not a huge program, but it helps,” Marlin said.
She said the Philo Road Business District has “stabilized.”
“Sunnycrest Center is either fully occupied or close to it,” she said. “The U-Haul business has stabilized the old IGA site. We are seeing new activity.”
Sunnycrest Center, at 1717 Philo Road, is 90 percent full, its owner, Kent Follmer said.
“That’s higher than it’s been since Busey Bank” closed in 2008, he said. “The vacancy is the restaurant (formerly occupied by La Fiesta) just south of my law office. I’ve had offers, just nothing I was willing to do.”
On the north end of the building, where Busey’s branch was, “we have a temporary tenant,” Follmer said.
In the coming spring, he said he’d like to demolish the drive-thru that’s no longer used.
And he said he’s spent thousands sprucing up the place.
There’s a new mural in the back of the building, which has a new paint job.
“We’ve done major improvements to the exterior, from sidewalks to parking lot repairs to planters,” Follmer said.
“Sunnycrest is stronger than it’s been in a decade or two,” he said.
And he’s optimistic about the entire business district: “The progress along Philo Road has been slow but steady, and I’m pleased with it.”
In the building south of Sunnycrest, where Walgreens was located until it moved closer to the street in 2008, owner Jim Corley said business is doing well. He bought the building in 2010 to open a retail store for his slot-car racing business, Hot Slots.
“We were gambling that Philo Road would be viable down the road, took the risk, and so far, it’s worked out well for us,” Corley said.
He’s retired now, but still manages the property.
“Overall, we’re happy with our building,” Corley said.
Planet Fitness moved in, in 2016, among other tenants.
“It’s not North Prospect,” he said. But “we have managed to keep tenants in there pretty well.”
When County Market closed in 2016 south of his building, he said, “it hurt us initially.”
“We were disappointed to see County Market go. We wish they hadn’t,” he said. “But it hasn’t been a nail in the coffin by any means.”
A year later, Salt and Light opened a second location there.
“It’s better than having a big empty space,” Corley said.
The nonprofit’s grocery and thrift store is doing well, Director of Development Lisa Sullivan said.
While it’s still struggling to pay off startup costs for the store and is seeking $450,000 in donations by the end of the year, Sullivan said “the space has been wonderful for us.”
“It’s an ideal location for our business model right here in this neighborhood,” she said. “It’s been really wonderful to spend the last almost two years connecting with the neighborhood and finding out specifically what this neighborhood needs.”
The site has been used not only as a store, but a location for other social services to serve out of. For example, “the Carle mobile clinic is brought in to the parking lot twice a month,” she said.As for the business district as a whole, Sullivan agreed that it’s “fairly stable” and has heard interest among different organizations in expanding to that area.
“I’m excited to see any new incentives to bring people into the neighborhood,” she said. “The community here in southeast Urbana is tight, and we’ve had the blessing of coming in and being part of the community.”