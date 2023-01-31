DANVILLE — While a petition for a third cannabis store in the Lynch Road area in eastern Danville recently went up in smoke, the city’s long-awaited second dispensary is preparing to sprout.
After a recent round of investment, owners of Seven Point dispensary are aiming to break ground by the end of April and open by the end of 2023.
“I’m selling most of (my) cannabis licenses, if not all of them — except the Danville one — to raise money to do this project,” CEO Brad Zerman said.
The company locked up its zoning permits and a space at 388 Eastgate Drive, just off Interstate 74, within months of winning the state’s cannabis-license lottery in August 2021.
City officials have been working with the business to get building plans and engineering requirements laid out, in hopes of reviving the city’s eastern edge when the adjacent Golden Nugget casino opens in about three months.
“Getting people to get off the interstate and come over here, that’s the plain and simple,” said Logan Cronk, Danville’s community development administrator. “From a pedestrian point of view, we hope there’s an economic trickle-down effect to the other vacant buildings and land along Lynch Road, and more new construction trickles down from this.”
Zerman first entered the cannabis industry in 2014. He applied for a handful of medical-dispensary licenses in Illinois, eventually opening up the first Seven Point store in Oak Park. (He sold it in 2019 to public cannabis company MedMen.)
After Illinois opened the gates for recreational cannabis stores to open, Zerman tracked down several business partners who lived in state areas disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, specifically to meet the state’s criteria for social-equity applicants.
The company is 51 percent owned by said partners, including a former restaurant manager, a disabled veteran, a Macomb-based pharmacist and two security service providers, mostly on the south and west sides of Chicago.
Zerman applied for conditional dispensary licenses in 13 regions across Illinois, and won a license for Danville in the social-equity justice lottery.
“It ended up being a tremendous location to do this business based on the closeness to Indiana and the Golden Nugget casino,” Zerman said.
The company is going all in on its Danville project: Zerman plans to sell a handful of licenses he won for crafting, growing and transporting cannabis, and may transfer his dispensary licenses in Michigan and Massachusetts.
These license sell-offs could net his company around $10 million, he estimated.
“The problem now, and why I’m deciding to sell all these licenses, is because the capital markets are terrible in the industry: There’s never been a worse time in cannabis,” Zerman said. “There’s no financing available to build out expensive grow operations now.”
He pointed to the tumultuous cannabis market in Michigan. The number of cultivators doubled in the last year there. As supply outpaced demand, prices have plummeted.
“I figure I’ve got to get my Danville store open and do it right and have a great product, and when the business comes in, if I want to expand the business or buy a dispensary or grow license from someone else, I’ll be in a better position,” Zerman said.
‘Why do you need three?’
Seven Point made its presence known at a Danville City Council meeting earlier this month to oppose Parkway Dispensary’s petition for a special-use permit near its planned location.
If approved, Parkway would have had permission to build a third cannabis dispensary in the same corridor as Seven Point and Sunnyside, the city’s first dispensary, owned by cannabis giant Cresco Labs.
Seven Point co-owner Vanessa Dotson made its case to the city in a company-prepared statement: Two cannabis dispensaries in the Lynch Road area would be enough for local customers. Any other cannabis businesses should be built elsewhere in the city.
“It’s a lot different when you have a Wendy’s and a McDonald’s and a Burger King on the same corner, or three or four gas stations,” Zerman said. “You’re talking about things that every single person buys. There’s a much, much smaller percentage of people that buy cannabis, so why do you need three? That’s going to hurt everyone.”
‘We’re all aligned’
Zerman said his store will provide enough differences in products to healthily compete for customers with Sunnyside.
There’s going to be a “very heavy music scene” at the store, with vinyl records for sale and music- and cannabis-inspired murals on the exterior.
Seven Point hopes to add a consumption lounge for customers inside the location, though that will need the city council’s approval.
“We think that once the casino opens and the dispensary opens, it’ll be a perfect fit for that area, but if the city doesn’t want that, I can do something else with the space,” he said.
After repeat visits with the city and getting to meet the operators of the Golden Nugget casino, Zerman thinks he’s finally beginning to understand Danville.
“It seems like we’re all aligned, ready to get that area blooming and make it great for people to come to,” he said.