CHAMPAIGN — Old habits die hard. Consider Mark Hall, who for 35 years has been racing and driving monster trucks. During that time, he has won 23 monster truck championships, more than any other driver, and accumulated thousands of fans.
“I try to do everything the exact same way every show,” he said. “Everything from how I climb into the truck to how I put on my safety gear.”
And that includes shaking hands with fans and co-competitors. But, in the age of COVID-19, handshakes were replaced with fist bumps and elbow bumps.
“We have a lot of fans who want to meet our drivers and crew and shake their hands,” said Tim Hall, president of Hall Brothers Racing. “Our crew had to learn to put their hands in their pockets. That was tough in Mark’s case. He had been shaking hands with people for 35 years.”
It was one of the many changes the staff at Champaign-based Hall Brothers Racing had to make during the pandemic.
In 1991, Mark and Tim formed Hall Brothers Racing and have been making a living “smashing cars and waving to people” ever since, Tim said.
But making it through the pandemic wasn’t always easy, he adds. The seven-member staff tours the country, attending races, shows and dealerships, showing off their Raminator and Rammunition monster trucks. Last month, they appeared at the Champaign County Fair.
“We do a lot of appearances for Ram Trucks at dealerships, state fairs, farm shows, NASCAR races, boat shows, fishing tournaments and all kinds of events,” Tim Hall said. “All of that stuff was stopped. Everybody talked about how the pandemic affected the restaurant industry, and with good reason. But the core entertainment industry was shut down, too.”
“We weren’t able to do a heck of a lot,” he continued. “We couldn’t do anything. If a dealer contacts us for a big open house, they are expecting a lot of people to be there. But when the restrictions went into effect, you couldn’t even have 20 people at a dealership, so it really stopped us in our tracks. When you are somewhat nomadic for 30 years and used to going from place to place to place all of the time with the trucks, and then you get stopped, it’s a reality check.”
In mid-March 2020, the team was on tour in Washington state with a commitment in British Columbia looming. Then, COVID-19 hit hard.
“I told the guys, hold up, don’t cross out of the country yet,” Tim Hall said. “There is something going on here, and we don’t know what’s going on. They ended up canceling the event, and fortunately, our guys never left the United States.”
After that, an event in Reno, Nev., was canceled, and the group headed home to Champaign.
“We found stuff to do,” Tim Hall said. “We kept all of our guys, and we realized we had a lot of projects that we could do — kind of ‘rainy day’ items like work on our trailers and working on some things in the shop that needed to be done. But a month later, we ran out of those projects.”
And of course with no appearances, there was no income.
“In our business, it always seems that if you have the money to do something, you don’t have the time, or if you have the time, you don’t have the money,” he said. “But as the less-affected states began to open, we were able to pick up a little bit here and there, and eventually, we were able to recover a little bit.”
The team is now back to a full schedule, although some dealerships are cutting back on appearances due to the shortage of semiconductor chips for automobiles.
“If you drive around town and look around, there aren’t many cars on the lot, and that is because the dealers can’t get these chips,” he said. “So that has impacted our business, but the auto shows are back. The fairs are back. The farm shows are back. We’re busy again.”
Hall still has concerns with the delta variant causing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“I think we as a society kind of learned something in the first go-around,” he said. “Maybe we know how to attack a pandemic or at least know how to be a little more careful and still have events and have things continue.
“We are sure hopeful. I know hope is not a plan, but my gosh, we are still hoping that we can soldier on and still be able to safely do these events and attend these trade shows and fairs and races that are coming back.
“Lord knows we need to get back out there and kind of regroup a little bit.”