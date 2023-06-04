CHAMPAIGN — From the deck of the pool on the roof of the Hub, a student apartment building in the heart of Campustown, Brian Neiswender thinks his alma mater looks smaller than it seems at ground level.
“It’s crazy to think when you look out here that you can see farmland,” he said. “It’s a stunning view from up here.”
In one direction just a few blocks east are buildings on the University of Illinois Quad that date to the 1800s. Look south, and the Armory, Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center loom like relics from different eras.
Campustown, though, is a different place than it was when Neiswender worked late nights as a bartender at The Clybourne as a student in the mid-’90s, and that’s largely thanks to the companies he cofounded. Where The Clybourne used to sit on Sixth Street, Neiswender’s company, Core Spaces, built The Dean, a 17-story building filled with 322 luxury student apartments and a Target on the main floor.
The Hub, a gleaming new building, is just a block to the south, where popular bars Kam’s and C.O. Daniels used to sit.
Core Spaces’ influence goes beyond the UI campus. It owns buildings near the campuses of dozens of colleges and universities across the country, including five at University of Arizona in Tucson. In all, the value of the student housing it owns is around $4 billion, according to Parkland College, which is set to honor Neiswender with the V. Dale Cozad Entrepreneur of the Year award at a reception Thursday.
Building massive luxury apartment buildings in the heart of Campustown, though, wasn’t a thought in Neiswender’s mind when he graduated college in 1995. Even if he had access to the capital at the time, that type of building barely existed on any campus.
Upon graduation, he accepted a summer job at Roland Realty in Champaign, after which he planned on “following the herd to Chicago,” he said. He worked demolishing houses by hand, laying tile, wiring homes and performing other maintenance. After that, he accepted an office job at the firm, performing tasks that included leasing, marketing, accounting and more.
“I told (my boss) I would do that for one year, and the rest is history,” he said. “I ended up making a home here.”
Soon, he began buying rental properties with his boss, Thomas Gillespie, almost entirely via bank loans. As he built his portfolio of campus properties, he founded a company called Campus Acquisitions in 2004, and in 2008, he made a move that changed the UI campus forever.
At the time, Neiswender was noticing a change in how students selected apartments.
“When I was in school, parents were less actively involved in where their children were living,” he said. “If you were a student, you would go out and get together with your friends or by yourself and look for your future apartment. Today, I would say we market as much or more to the parents than we do to the students, because the parents really care about location, product type, safety, security, being able to walk to their classes, the restaurants, all of those things.”
The only large, luxury student apartments were miles off campus. Neiswender partnered with college friend Marc Lifshin, who studied structural engineering at the UI, and fellow UI graduate Brian Goldberg, who had founded their own development company together.
On the site of what used to be a Burger King, they built 309 Green, which was nicknamed “The Whopper.” The same year, another campus high-rise, 310 Burnham, was built just north of it. To this day, 309 Green is the tallest building in Champaign at 268 feet, and it’ll likely stay that way after the city enacted a height restriction of 175 feet.
“If you get them all in a core area right around campus, it just seemed like it made all the sense in the world, and the proof’s there now,” said Neiswender, who founded the company now known as Core Spaces with Lifshin in 2010.
In 2020, the company built the Dean on the southeast corner of Sixth and Green streets. The next year, Core Spaces completed the Hub, which it owns and manages, unlike the Dean.
Neiswender understands the nostalgia alumni feel when they return to campus, only to see their favorite bars demolished or moved and high-rise buildings changing the feel of campus.
His wife worked at Kam’s for five years, and he remembers the iconic campus bar fondly. He’s part owner in the new version, now located at the intersection of First and Green.
“This is ‘Main and Main,’” Neiswender said of Sixth and Green, “and you had one-story shallow retail that wasn’t modernizable. … We weren’t pining to move Kam’s necessarily, but we really thought this area needed to be brought up to today.”
One of Neiswender’s most ambitious projects, a $250 million partnership with Lifshin, developer Hans Grotelueschen, the city of Champaign, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and the University of Illinois, would have brought a hockey arena for a new Division I Illinois team to downtown Champaign.
The project — called “The Yards,” which would have also housed other Illinois sports and included a hotel and conference center, a mixed-use facility and an expansion of the Illinois Terminal — was a “done deal” in February 2019, Neiswender said. Then, COVID-19 pushed it back until last May, when UI athletic director Josh Whitman announced that the university would no longer pursue plans to add a Division I hockey team.
Now, Neiswender said, the land he bought in anticipation of the project is up for sale.
“That was a shame,” said Neiswender, who said he planned to donate profits from the property to the UI. “It was a pure passion project for me. ... It was never a business venture or a profit-seeking venture for me.”
Recently, Core Spaces expanded its business beyond campuses, and Neiswender said its next platform will comprise neighborhoods of around 300 single-family homes that will be entirely for rent. As his business expands its reach across the country, though, Neiswender is proud of the change he’s brought to his alma mater and the community he still calls home.
“You still have some communities that don’t embrace” the new, large buildings, he said. “They don’t want the density, they want sort of a small-town feel at some of these land-grant places, and I think they’re missing it a little bit. I just think it makes sense to keep the students together.
“Of course, it’s great when the community embraces campus and its business and feels the energy of the student body. Frankly, I think it’s a shame when people avoid campus because it’s crowded and hard to park. But that’s kind of the whole thing of campus. You get a little taste of an urban area in a town like Champaign.”