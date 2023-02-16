TOLONO — High school wrestlers often play a game on their phone or listen to music to kill idle time between matches at tournaments.
Unity’s Nick Nosler prefers to find a quiet spot to hone his skills with a thread and needle.
“I like the bucket hats because, you know, they’re cool,” Nosler said, holding a new hat with a cow pattern that he started crocheting for teammate Lexi Ritchie during a tournament at Oak Park/River Forest High School.
“There’s something about those because they’re a good design. They look dope.”
Nick’s Knitting Service — as Nosler dubbed it at practice — is one of the more unique ventures you’ll find among the 672 grapplers at this weekend’s IHSA state tournament, which runs today through Saturday at State Farm Center.
Nosler has a chance to clinch a state championship at 195 pounds after placing second as a junior last season.
“It’s been awesome just from the simple fact that I get to spend all year with Nick,” Unity head coach Logan Patton said. “It starts with football — he plays defensive end, and I get to coach the defensive line, so we get that bond where I’m not the head coach.
“It’s nice that to kind of hopefully cap this off the right way of just four years of being together and guiding him into the person he is today and then watching him go off to (wrestle at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) and now just becoming a fan of Nick’s and getting to enjoy that part.”
‘His own style’
Nick wasn’t the first among the Nosler family to take up crocheting as a hobby. He points to family members who were stitching yarn long before he took up the craft when there wasn’t much else to do during the summer of 2020.
Ever resourceful, Nosler taught himself the basics by watching YouTube videos.
“I could only make a square,” Nosler said of his early foray into the world of wool. “Then my girlfriend asked me to make a pumpkin bucket hat. I was frustrated at first, I didn’t really like it, but once I got the hang of it and got good at it, I enjoyed it more and more.”
Patton soon wanted a smaller version for his young daughter, Jalyn. He also crafted her a hat for her Halloween costume.
“He just kept going,” Patton said. “The Unity hat is my favorite hat, by the way, the white with maroon trim. I know he likes his bucket hats, but the Unity stocking caps are my favorite by far. ... I was super excited about it because I like seeing him branch off and showing his own style.”
It wasn’t long before word started getting out.
He crafted a hat with a Minnesota Vikings pattern for teammate Ryan Rink for Christmas and is currently working on a larger order for Rink and a group of friends.
“He’s a great person,” Rink said. “The bus rides to and from tournaments with him are fun and, in the off-season, taking eight hour trips out of state to go anywhere, he’s just fun to be around.”
‘All types of people’
Nosler estimates he has sold between 30 and 40 hats so far, mostly to classmates and coaches. Stocking caps typically cost $20 to $25, while bucket hats go for $30 to $35. Custom designs can occasionally cost more.
Bucket hats are his favorite to knit, though the Vikings hat carried a bit of consternation as a Packers fan.
Not that Unity’s quiet leader was about to hang a friend out to dry.
“Nick’s not the guy that’s going to be yelling at practice,” Patton said.
“He’s not the guy that’s going to be clapping. But if you look over, no one’s going to be outworking Nick. He’s not the vocal type, but you don’t need to be a vocal type to be the leader. (His teammates) know if they want to get to where Nick’s at, they have to match his intensity.”
Creative hobbies aren’t new to Patton or Unity’s program. Patton recalls the time that former wrestler Grant Albaugh built a computer for his stepson. Former Rocket Braxton Manuel has helped the team with its pre-match hype videos.
“I like our culture because it takes all types of people,” Patton said. “It’s not all just athletes, it’s all about people that love wrestling.”
Oh, brother
Nosler picked up the hobby at the same time as his older brother, Nat, himself a former Unity wrestler.
“Our grandma knits, and our mom used to and stuff, so we started to pick up on crocheting, and I couldn’t really get it,” Nat said.
“I got frustrated and quit, and I think he, I mean he quit for quite a time, too, and then one day he just picked it back up, and people loved him. Now he sells hats.”
Nat will be among those on hand in Champaign to watch Nosler grapple for a state championship this weekend.
“I’m pretty excited and pretty proud,” Nat said. “I’ve been wrestling with him since (we were) young, even if we weren’t wrestling (on a mat), we’d do it at the house on a trampoline, in a pool. It’s super awesome to see him have another shot to chase his dream.”
There’s plenty of pomp and circumstance that surrounds the state tournament; the Grand March, six mats and enough fans and opponents on hand to overwhelm the senses.
Pre-match butterflies come with the territory, but it’s all business when the first match of the weekend gets underway.
“There’s some nerves at first, but once you get on that mat, they all just go away, and you just have to wrestle your match and not (your opponent’s match),” Nosler said. “You kind of just have to go in there with an open mind hoping to do good, knowing that you’ll do good and believing in yourself.”
Teammates Hunter Eastin, Kaden Inman, Ryan Rink, Kyus Root, Hunter Shike and Kaden Inman will join Nosler at this week’s tournament. The Rockets also sent three girls’ wrestlers — Phoenix Molina, Lexi Ritchie and Ava Vasey — to the state finals in Bloomington on Feb. 24 and 25.
Nosler’s aim is to have a website for Nick’s Knitting Service eventually — he works via direct requests at the moment — but his immediate focus is on clinching a state title.
“It means a lot because you get that team atmosphere kind of there as well,” Nosler said. “If your team does good before you, it’ll give you a little hype boost before you go into your match.”