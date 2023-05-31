DANVILLE — One of the partners in a proposed cannabis dispensary in Danville said the company is ready to build as soon as it gets a building permit.
“MariWorks is ready to go,” said Laura Jaramillo Bernal, a partner in MariWorks LLC, which wants to build a NuEra dispensary at 500 Eastgate Drive. “We have the capital, we have the expertise, and we have the support we need to hit the ground running and start generating growth, jobs and revenue for Danville residents.”
To move forward, the owners first need a special-use permit, which will be the subject of a public hearing set for Thursday before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. If the commission recommends the permit, the city council will have the final say.
MariWorks holds a social-equity license from the state to develop a dispensary in Danville, Bernal said. While the dispensary would be independently owned, MariWorks plans to enter into a licensing agreement to operate it under the NuEra name and with support from NuEra’s operational team, she said.
That would make the Danville dispensary a sister of NuEra’s two cannabis dispensaries in Champaign-Urbana.
Partners in the MariWorks venture include Bernal and Patrick Brady, who are also members of the executive team at NuEra, Bernal said. She identified the majority owner as “a veteran African American highly decorated police officer and public servant from Chicago.”
Bernal said MariWorks has an agreement to buy a 7-acre parcel on Eastgate and is proposing to build a 5,000-square-foot building with what she called top-of-the-line security.
“We have been conducting site due diligence, and are prepared to launch construction planning immediately upon special-use approval, with the intention to break ground as soon as building permits are issued,” she said.
Bernal said MariWorks also plans to work with the city and outside developers to bring in development for the 5 acres of the property that won’t be needed for the dispensary.
“We have secured a letter of support from a well-known truck-stop developer and operator that is already conducting due diligence on the site,” she said.
Gardner Peck, executive vice president of Danville Metal Stamping Co., which sits across the street from MariWorks’ proposed site, sent a letter to the city expressing concerns about security and the fact that there would be three dispensaries within 2,200 feet of each other.
Opposition to the new dispensary has also been expressed by Brad Zerman, CEO of Seven Point of Illinois, which has a new cannabis dispensary planned for 380 Eastgate Drive.
Sunnyside already operates a dispensary nearby at 369 Lynch Drive.
Bernal said MariWorks has been in conversations with Danville city officials for nearly a year to find a site that complies with zoning regulations and fits within community priorities.
“We believe we can demonstrate to the people of Danville that allowing our dispensary to operate at this location can only bring benefits to the city,” she said.