RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul is set to offer incentives of up to $1 million to a developer that is planning to build a retail strip mall on the community’s west side.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer, however, stressed that the village won’t be handing that amount over to Core Acquisitions LLC. Rather, he said, it means the village will rebate half of the development’s property taxes up to 15 years.
Eisenhauer said the development will include a “national coffee beverage franchise” with a drive-thru in one 2,200-square-foot building and a separate 7,500-to-9,000-square-foot structure with three to four tenants, whose final size will be determined by the number of tenants.
The property, at 801 W. Champaign Ave. (U.S. 136), is the former home of Knights Inn, which has been razed.
Under terms of the agreement, Core will get 50 percent of its property taxes returned for the first 15 years, with a cap of $1 million.
“There’s no incentive on sales tax or any other tax,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s strictly a TIF reimbursement on the property value.”
He said some in the community have the misconception that the village is paying money up front to developers. But Eisenhauer said that is not the case.
Eisenhauer said while that location is an attractive one near Interstate 57 (with about 27,000 vehicles traveling that route daily), it is not as attractive as some larger markets.
“I guarantee you without our willingness to participate and partner in projects like this, these developments won’t happen,” he said. “Anybody who’s looking to build a business or develop a location for the business has to make sure the cost of building that project will be borne out by the market rates they can charge. You want to make sure you can lease that building for a rate that will allow you to pay off the construction of that building.
“They have to make sure the return on their investment will work in each and every market,” he added. “In market analysis, the type of national retailers we want simply aren’t able to pay the market rate and believe they’re going to have a complete return on investment, so they come to the village and say, ‘If there’s a way for us to partner, there’s a way to make it happen.’”
Core Acquisitions will also enter into a similar lease agreement with the village as the owners of the Knights Inn did for a piece of the property, a formerfrontage road that was used as a staging area to hold construction equipment when nearby Broadmeadow Road was being built.
That land was given to the village, but the Illinois Department of Transportation said any company buying the land must pay fair market value as established by the state. But Eisenhauer said that amount is more than the village or the developer are willing to pay — hence the lease agreement.