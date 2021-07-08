A crew for S. Shafer Excavating demolishes the historic First National Bank building Wednesday in downtown Rantoul. Built in the early 1900s, the building was condemned by the village in 2013. Resident Jill Alred recalls working in the bank and its drive-up facility around 1973, when Chanute Air Force Base was still open. ‘We were so busy on a military payday that cars would line up back to St. Malachy Church (several blocks).’ she said. ‘I ran a pretty mean calculator.’ Alred remembers being excited to get a raise, then learning it was a nickel an hour. On Wednesday, she got a brick from the old bank in memory of her first job.