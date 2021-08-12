PAXTON — The owners of a rural Paxton distillery are set to expand their business into the downtown area after the approval of a new ordinance.
Will and Dallas Glazik, owners of Silver Tree Beer and Spirits, announced their plans after the city council voted Tuesday to approve a change allowing distilleries to operate within city limits.
Will Glazik said they plan to use what some know as the old Ford garage, a Quonset building that sits north of the 100 block of West Pells Street, as an onsite tasting venue for their products. Under the new ordinance, the Glaziks are not allowed to use the site for distribution.
The Glaziks’ company has been in business since 2017. Its first product was Down East Vodka. They grow the grains used in their products.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 6-1 to approve the Planning Commission’s recommendation to change the zoning on a home at 146 W. State St. from business to residential.
Owners Corey and Diane Tavenner restored the house after it sat empty for many years and rented it as an antique shop. When the last of those businesses closed, the Tavenners rented the house out on Airbnb and now want to sell it as a residence.
Fellow resident Ursula Roncevich Baker objected to the proposal before the vote, saying she has been planning to open a feed store in the nearby former car dealership at 108 W. State St. for more than a year, and the zoning change will negatively affect her business, which has not yet opened.
Baker said she plans to operate the store as a subsidiary of PetSmart and feature animals for adoption, and city ordinance states that live animals in such a setting must be 150 feet from a residence. Her planned store and the Tavenners’ house are only 130 feet apart.
Aldermen Mike Wilson and Rob Pacey each told Baker that the council would be willing to help solve that problem. Wilson suggested tabling the rezoning, but both Pacey and city attorney Marc Miller said Baker should seek a special-use permit from the planning commission that will allow the shorter distance.
- Resident Matt Griffin told a long story about a problem he had with another resident and a police officer who he said was unresponsive. Griffin ended up filing a complaint about the officer.
Police Chief Coy Cornett disagreed with Griffin’s account and provided audio from the officer’s body camera as proof. Cornett said the problem could have been averted if Griffin had filed an accident report to begin with.
- City engineer Mike Friend also presented aldermen with a prepared outline of the six areas of town whose drainage issues are of greatest concern. Friend will determine cost estimates for each, and Mayor Bill Ingold said the council can address the issues as finances allow.
Friend noted that there is an outlet at the south end of town for excess rainfall. Pacey said the city may need to contact the park and school boards about solutions for carrying the excess water away.
- Ingold told the council the 100 west block of Pells Street will be added to the list of repaving projects funded by motor-fuel-tax revenue.
- Water department head Bob Carleton reported he had contacted a contractor about a new roof on the filter building at the sewer plant, which prompted a barrage of questions from Baker about the city’s bidding practices. Miller explained that under state law, projects under $25,000 don’t need to be bid out.