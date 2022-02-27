SAVOY — Amanda Jean is ready for the COVID-19 pandemic to be over and feels that those who are planning a wedding are relieved to find that big events and celebrations are beginning to return with regularity.
“In 2020, I did a total of six weddings,” said the owner of Inspire You, a wedding and event planning service from Savoy. “I had 25 on the books at the time. Last year, the wedding season picked back up somewhat, and I had 35 weddings. This year, I already have 36 weddings that I am working on, and I already have six booked for next year.”
Prospective brides and grooms can get a feel for such an event at the Inspire Your Wedding Showcase on March 6 at the Carmon’s event space at the Blue Line Station at 804 N. Neil St., C.
‘Inspire Your’ invites engaged couples to learn, connect, design and book services to take their wedding to the next level. The attendees will experience pop-up shops; six different wedding design looks created by a curated team of vendors; complimentary champagne; specialty cocktails; the chance to win a four-day, three-night trip to Las Vegas or Lake Tahoe; and connect with over 40 vendors.
“My goal is to re-invent the way wedding showcases and bridal expos are done,” Jean said. “This won’t be a traditional wedding expo where you have tables and vendors behind them. This is interactive. It is inspirational, and it is immersive. Couples can see and design their own wedding. They will be able to have a visual component versus just kind of a networking aspect where you meet vendors and maybe pick up a card or two. Here, you will see how a wedding is supposed to be set up.”
Jean is working with Carmon’s owner Hans Grotelueschen.
“We picked Carmon’s because it is new and beautiful and has over 10,000 square feet of space,” Jean said. “It makes sense for us to work with them on such an event because we want to be able to show people how to plan a wedding, and not just network.” She, too, said the time is right for the public to return to events like weddings.
“The mask mandate gets lifted at the end of the month, and everyone who held off on planning a big event with several hundred people are now ready to move forward,” she said.
Tickets for the three-hour showcase can be purchased for $25 at the door or online at inspire-your.com.