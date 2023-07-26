DANVILLE — The city’s second cannabis dispensary is targeted to open next March.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon for Seven Point Cannabis Dispensary of Illinois.
The new business will be located at 388 Eastgate Drive, just off Lynch Road, north of Interstate 74 and not far from Danville’s first cannabis dispensary, Sunnyside. It will be located just south of the Golden Nugget Danville casino.
The dispensary was awarded an Illinois license under the social-equity category with owners from state areas disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.
Fifty-one percent of the dispensary will be owned by partners who include a disabled veteran, a pharmacist from Macomb, a former restaurant manager and two security service providers.
Seven Point CEO Brad Zerman said that only 20 of the 185 social-equity dispensing organizations awarded adult-use licenses are open in Illinois. He said those dispensaries face many challenges to open despite state support.
Tim Dudley, president and CEO of Vermilion Advantage, who was present at the groundbreaking, said the dispensary is a welcome addition.
“We’re very happy to have any business growing in Danville,” Dudley said. “It’s exciting to see all the new happenings out on Lynch Road, including the casino.
“In the long term, we expect to see additional businesses” locate in that area.
He said one firm appears to be close to announcing, while others are considering the area.
It has taken nearly two years from Zerman’s company winning the state’s cannabis-license lottery in August 2021 to groundbreaking.
After securing zoning permits and a location, the company got help from the city with building plans and engineering requirements.
City officials hope the dispensaries and the casino give an economic boost to Danville’s east side.
There was even a proposal for a third cannabis dispensary in the same area as the Sunnyside and Seven Point dispensaries. The Danville City Council, however, turned down that bid, by Parkway Dispensary.
That dispensary and attached consumption lounge instead will open in nearby Tilton.
Zerman said he knows he needs to do the operation right to keep customers coming back with an attractive building and other products on site, such as vinyl records for sale and music and cannabis-inspired murals on the exterior.
He said he also would like to add a consumption lounge to his dispensary. That addition would require city council approval.