SPRINGFIELD — The state has awarded more conditional licenses for recreational-use cannabis dispensaries, with four more designated for East Central Illinois counties.
Included in the latest batch of conditional licenses were Chicago-based DSG OPCO IL LLC for Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, Northbrook-based Seven Point of Illinois LLC for Danville/Vermilion County and two more for the non-metro areas of East Central Illinois — Washington, D.C.-based Holistic Illinois LLC and St. Louis-based TC Applico LLC.
In all, the state announced 22 new conditional licenses Friday, in addition to the 149 new conditional licenses announced a week ago.
Last week’s batch included two other new conditional licensees for Champaign, Ford and Piatt Counties, two others for Danville/Vermilion County and two others for non-metro East Central Illinois.
Conditional licensees have 180 days to build out their plans and identify a location before they can receive final approval to move forward as a fully-functional dispensary, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
The new licenses announced Friday will be the last for now for local counties.
In all, Champaign, Piatt and Ford counties were set to get three new licenses, Vermilion County was also set to get three and non-metro East Central Illinois was set to get four.