SPRINGFIELD — More cannabis dispensaries could eventually be on the way in Champaign and Vermilion counties.
The state on Thursday announced the results of a Social Equity Criteria Lottery for conditional licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Among 55 picked in the lottery was one for the Champaign-Urbana area with the proposed name One Stop Shop and one in the Danville area with the proposed name Danville Dream Equity.
Also drawn in the lottery was one with the proposed name BudTender in the East Central Illinois non-metro area, according to an announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Before conditional licenses can be issued, the department will initiate a review process to see if applicants selected in the lottery meet all required rules.
Participants drawn in the lottery have 45 days starting Friday to submit proof of their conditional license eligibility, and the state has 60 days to assess the proof.
Champaign-Urbana currently has four cannabis dispensaries and Danville has one, with a second dispensary about to be under construction.
Among the eligibility requirements for a social equity conditional license is at least 51 ownership or control by someone who has lived in a disproportionately impacted area in the last five to 10 years, has been arrested for, convicted of or adjudicated delinquent for a cannabis-related offense eligible for record expungement, or someone who’s had a parent, child or spouse arrested for, convicted of or adjudicated delinquent for a cannabis-related offense eligible for expungement.