CAMARGO — For almost 70 years, her grandparents’ convenience store was the premier grocer, gathering spot and heartbeat of the 500-or-so-strong village of Camargo.
Thompson’s General Store closed in 2016, six years after Opal Thompson, its six-decade owner and operator, passed away. But after a “tremendous” business pitch and planning process, Thompson’s granddaughter is trying to pull off a revival.
On Tuesday, Jeane Breiland pitched Opal’s on Main, a modern re-imagining of the community grocer her family ran, at this year’s CobraVenture Pitch Competition at Parkland College.
It was the final challenge for Parkland’s cohort of entrepreneur students, who had to sell their business idea after weeks of extracurricular workshops.
Breiland’s pitch won her first place as Parkland’s “Student Entrepreneur of the Year,” along with a combined $4,000 from sponsors Murray Wise Associates and Busey Bank and six months of free mentorship from the University of Illinois Gies College of Business.
She’s especially excited about the latter: “Because I’m a planner who likes to have all her ducks in a row.”
“In the back of my mind, I’d always thought it’d be nice to reopen our store, to really come back with a bang,” Breiland said. “It was just something I did on a whim, but now it’s really exploded.”
She hopes to beautify the old Main Street property her family still owns for a new era, perhaps adding some new business offerings to the shop. But her main goal: “Cultivating the community in our town again.”
“Because I feel there’s not a gathering place here to come together and be a community like we used to be,” she said. “Just a few decades ago, everyone was much more concerned with their neighbors.”
Breiland briefly worked at Thompson’s while in high school at Villa Grove, but this will be her first true foray into the business world. After graduating, she went to Parkland for two years, then earned her teaching certificate at Eastern Illinois.
After working at Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation for a few years, she moved to Minneapolis, where she taught full-time at Hope Academy, a private Christian school in the heart of the city. She quit teaching to start a family, then moved back to Camargo in 2013 to run the store with her dad, Jack Thompson, the longtime head of its butcher block and meat counter.
The shop was founded in 1946 by Mrs. Thompson and her husband, Ralph, but she became the main proprietor after Ralph passed away relatively young. For the remainder of Thompson’s General Store’s days, it was known colloquially as Opal’s by those in town.
Keeping her grandmother’s name in its next iteration, Breiland said, is a way to “carry on her legacy.”
This year, Breiland returned to Parkland to add an art-education endorsement to her teaching license, which she may live out one day.
“But now, it looks like my life is taking a different turn,” she said.
Her store-revival concept was refined through the CobraVenture workshops, led by longtime Champaign school district educator Marc Chagnon and frequent professional guests. Bankers, lawyers and marketing professionals stopped in to teach Breiland and her seven cohorts the “baby steps” of putting together a business.
“My plan is to start making the moves and make this a possibility, however long it takes to get these things done,” Breiland said. “I want to start slow, start small and grow big, so it becomes something that can stick around a lot longer.”
This marks the third entrepreneur cohort Chagnon has led at Parkland since he began the program in 2019. Early on, he said, judges and program leaders could see the “unique twists” of Breiland’s idea.
Her final pitch Monday hit all the right notes, and “pulled at the heartstrings.”
“The way she approached it is all of us have basically been in quarantine for two years. Remember when you could go downtown and go get a soda, get a sandwich and see your neighbors?” Chagnon said. ”She did a tremendous job of bringing the idea of community into her pitch.”
Plus, Breiland has a real stake in the business’s potential success: She serves on the Camargo Village Board.
Presenting was nerve-wracking, Breiland said, but she was happy with her performance. She hopes the six months of Gies mentorship will help pare down her creative ideas into something that’s feasible while keeping her mission in mind.
“The biggest thing was, yes, it’s a service for the town of Camargo, but it’s even moreso about cultivating and re-establishing community that we’ve lost,” she said.