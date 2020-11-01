CHAMPAIGN — After 60 years in business, including more than 30 in Champaign, The Music Shoppe is expanding its location on Marketview Drive.
The music store is tripling its size, using space where the BoRics hair salon had been and Plato’s Closet before it moved a few spots down.
Work began about a month ago, and manager Chris Moors said they hope to open by April.
“We’re packed in pretty good,” he said. “We have a lot of stuff piled on the floor right now, but we have two storage units completely full of stuff down the road.”
With the expansion, Moors said there will be more room for guitars and percussion instruments, as well as improved private lesson rooms with better soundproofing.
He said COVID-19 hurt sales, especially since much of their business comes from rentals for schools.
“It’s definitely not been great for business,” he said.
But it had been doing well before the pandemic, Moors said.
They service schools across central Illinois, as far south as Effingham.
The Music Shoppe also repairs the Marching Illini’s horns.
“During the summer, we’ve got hundreds of horns going through the repair shop,” Moors said.
The Music Shoppe also has locations in Springfield and Normal, where it was founded.
In 2008, the Champaign store moved from downtown, where it had been on Neil Street since 1995, to the Market View Shopping Center.