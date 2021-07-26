Listen to this article

Wednesday’s awards ceremony will be Visit Champaign County’s first since 2019. A look at Tourism Impact Award honorees through the years:

2019

Champaign County History Museum

Sam Issa, Sam’s Café

Cindy Reynolds, William M. Staerkel Planetarium

Mike Ross, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Paty Stipes, American Airlines

2018

ChambanaMoms.com

Illinois Futbol Club

Lester Lindsey, Original House of Pancakes

Robb Tobias, Central Illinois Bakehouse

Kelly White, 40 North | 88 West

2017

Jessica Basalay, Esquire Lounge

Noel C. Dicks, Arthur Area Tourism Volunteer

Rod Lovett, Parkland College

Curtis and Cameshia McGhee, C&C Kitchen, Rantoul

Dawn Van Buskirk, formerly of Horve Hospitality Management

2016

ciLiving, Nancy Forman

Joe Duchene

Jameel T. Jones, Champaign Park District

The Pygmalion Festival

Nancy Snellen, Volunteer, Allerton Park & Retreat Center

2015

Leslie Cooperband and Wes Jarrell, Prairie Fruits Farm

Josh Laskowski, Stevie Jay Broadcasting

Lynne Srull, Jefferson Middle School Archery

Peter T. Tomaras, Apollo Hotel Consultancy

Jamarr Turner, Aroma Cafe

2014

Joyce Curtis, Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch

Scott Friedlein, Retired Champaign Police Officer/Reynolds Towing

Jenese Harris, WICD TV

Michael Johnson, Big Grove Tavern

Ed Scharlau, Busey

2013

Steve Carter, City of Champaign

Don Flynn, Game Day USA

Steve Flynn, Candelwood Suites

Mark Herriott, Columbia Street Roastery

David Leake, William M. Staerkel Planetarium

