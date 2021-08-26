Top of the Morning, Aug. 26, 2021
If you’re a loyal customer of Casey’s on Illinois 1 in Paris, there’s a good chance Cassie Rogers knows — and uses — your first name.
“Paris is a cute, little town where everybody knows everybody,” the food service manager said. “You’re able to build those relationships.”
This week, Casey’s and The News-Gazette kicked off its new relationship. The popular stop on Main Street is offering our print editions — alongside six flavors of coffee and a free fountain drink after four purchases. “That’s been popular with the heat we’ve been experiencing,” manager Ryan Evans said during his “Mike In The Morning” spot on WHMS 97.5-FM on Wednesday.
