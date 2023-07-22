KidzBiz pop-up shop organizer DeShawn Williams can’t think of a better location for the upcoming event than Busey Bank’s parking lot in downtown Urbana.
That’s where 15 young entrepreneurs — ranging in age from 3 to 16 — will be lined up offering homemade products for sale from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“It was just really important for me to get these kids in front of a bank so that they could just, again, kind of have that sense of their pride of where they are,” Williams said.
“For them to be in the downtown district, and they really just get back that real feeling of being a business owner.”
All sorts of products will be offered for sale ranging from homemade lip gloss to candy to jewelry. Local entertainer DJ Silkee will be on hand to provide live music throughout the event.
Williams — who grew up in Michigan City, Ind. — took inspiration from a childhood friend who planned a similar event in their hometown.
His goal is to showcase avenues available for youth to generate revenue in a positive way.
“We wanted to really kind of put that entrepreneurial kind of spirit in front of them,” Williams said. “Really get them active, get their hands moving again, and just show that they can make quick, easy money the right way.”