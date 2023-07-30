Gery Maury died before his granddaughter could open the doors to the sporting goods store he inspired.
Still, he knew of Ashley Houchens’ plans for Legacy 1251 as his wife of 66 years, Lois, shared the happy details.
“I just wish he’d be there,” Houchens said of the Aug. 11 grand opening. “Grandpa’s passing came more unexpected than we thought.”
Maury, 87, who opened Gery & Al’s in ’72, passed away July 15. Well before that, Houchens and her husband, Brad, had settled on the name — Legacy 1251 — as a tribute to her grandfather, whose 1,251 career points stood as Rantoul High’s career scoring record for nearly 40 years. “I definitely wanted to incorporate Grandpa in the name,” said Ashley, a 2000 St. Joseph-Ogden grad who fondly remembers her time roaming Gery & Al’s. When planning for Legacy 1251, “we always said, ‘It’d be fun to have another Gery & Al’s,’ and the opportunity came up.”
We’ll have more on the Ogden store in the coming days as the Houchens apply the finishing touches.
Ashley told the family of the store’s name on Easter.
“It’s something that just felt right,” she said, “being able to carry on his name and be there for the community.”