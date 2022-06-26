We’re hitting a major milestone this year.
Soon, Central Illinois Business Magazine will announce its 15th class of Forty Under 40.
It all started back in 2008, when we named Mark Randall and Laura Huth our Man and Woman of the Year to headline our first class.
Last year, Brandon Chandler and Cessily Thomas were the top honorees.
Through the years, we’ve honored more than 500 up-and-coming stars from every corner of East Central Illinois.
Nominations for our latest class are now open at news-gazette.com. Head to our website and click on the Forty Under 40 button to begin nominating an outstanding young business professional.
We’ll be taking nominations through the end
of July.
Once nominations close, we’ll turn them over to a panel of judges, who will select the most deserving of the bunch.
Winners will be chosen based on achievement, experience, innovation, leadership and community involvement, and we’ll spotlight the latest batch of Forty Under 40 honorees in the October/November edition of CIB.
Have a question about Forty Under 40? Contact Jackie Martin at 217-393-8237 or at jmartin@news-gazette.com.