It’s Toast to Tourism night in Champaign, with Visit Champaign County honoring five organizations with Tourism Impact Awards in a ceremony set for 4 to 6 p.m. at Carmon’s. Here’s the final chapter of Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s miniseries asking the leaders of the honorees for a few of their favorite things about calling Champaign County home. Up today: Triptych Brewing owner ANTHONY BENJAMIN.
A hangout:
- I like to hang out in the abundant green space that we’re fortunate to have in Champaign County. Allerton Park and Homer Lake are two of my favorites. They are both perfect places to unplug from the daily grind and enjoy nature.
A dinner order:
- Here are just a few things I’ve been really enjoying over the last calendar year: Sushi at Ishi in Champaign, Bahn-Mi at 83 Vietnamese at the Village at the Crossing in Champaign, pizza at Old Orchard in Savoy, everything at Black Dog in Champaign and Dol Sot Bi Bim Bob at Ko-Fusion in downtown Champaign.
A park:
- Colbert Park in Savoy. I spend many evenings walking around the pond and I have great memories of my son playing on the playground and learning to ride his bike on the paths in Colbert Park.
An annual event:
- The DSC Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign is always awesome but Savoy’s 61874th of July is also quickly becoming a favorite as well.
A fan favorite off the Triptych beer menu:
- Probably Dank Meme, our flagship fruity and hazy ale, but No Big Deal, our easy drinking lager, is also a consistent fan favorite.
A way to spend a Saturday night:
- My family loves to grab some food at the food truck parked outside of Triptych’s taproom, enjoy an age-appropriate beverage on the patio, and then walk over for a movie at the IMAX theater in Savoy.
A place to shop for me: I really enjoy strolling through Urbana’s Market at the Square. Abundant fresh produce really gets my creative juices flowing, whether it’s for a new dinner idea or maybe even a new beer idea at Triptych’
Honor roll Set to be saluted today by Visit Champaign County: Triptych Brewing
- , Savoy
Michaels’ Catering
- , Champaign
Japan House
- , University of Illinois
Neil St. Blues
- , Champaign
B-52 Hangar MX, Rantoul