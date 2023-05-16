Leading up to Wednesday’s celebration, Editor Jeff D’Alessio will ask the leaders of the organizations being honored for a few of their favorite things about calling Champaign County home. Third up: CHAD DALTON
, owner of B-52 Hangar MX, a Rantoul motocross track at the former Chanute Air Force Base.
A hangout:
- When I get free time, I like to spend it at one of the local golf courses. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be Willow Pond in Rantoul. It’s a great course and they’re my neighbor.
A street:
- Main Street in St. Joseph. It’s the community where I live and has quaint small-town charm.
A compliment about my business:
- When riders tell me hands-down we have the best indoor track they’ve ever been to.
An event:
- My family and I look forward to attending the Parade of Lights every holiday.
A Champaign County season: Winter.
A special dinner:
- If I’m with my wife, my favorite local dinner is KoFusion for chicken stir-fry. If I get to pick, it’s E.T.’s in Rantoul for smoked wings with buffalo sauce and Riggs draft beer.
A drink order:
- Riggs draft beer at Roch’s in St. Joseph.
A place to shop:
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s an easy one-stop shop for tools and clothes.
A team to root for: My daughter Kinley and granddaughter Sofia’s St. Joseph softball teams.
