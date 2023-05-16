Leading up to Wednesday’s celebration, Editor Jeff D’Alessio will ask the leaders of the organizations being honored for a few of their favorite things about calling Champaign County home. Third up: CHAD DALTON

, owner of B-52 Hangar MX, a Rantoul motocross track at the former Chanute Air Force Base.

A hangout:

  • When I get free time, I like to spend it at one of the local golf courses. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be Willow Pond in Rantoul. It’s a great course and they’re my neighbor.

A street:

  • Main Street in St. Joseph. It’s the community where I live and has quaint small-town charm.

A compliment about my business:

  • When riders tell me hands-down we have the best indoor track they’ve ever been to.

An event:

  • My family and I look forward to attending the Parade of Lights every holiday.

A Champaign County season: Winter.

A special dinner:

  • If I’m with my wife, my favorite local dinner is KoFusion for chicken stir-fry. If I get to pick, it’s E.T.’s in Rantoul for smoked wings with buffalo sauce and Riggs draft beer.

A drink order:

  • Riggs draft beer at Roch’s in St. Joseph.

A place to shop:

  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s an easy one-stop shop for tools and clothes.

A team to root for: My daughter Kinley and granddaughter Sofia’s St. Joseph softball teams.

Honor roll

The five organizations that will be presented with Tourism Impact Awards Wednesday by Visit Champaign County: B-52 Hangar MX

  • , Rantoul

Triptych Brewing

  • , Savoy

Michaels’ Catering

  • , Champaign

Japan House

  • , University of Illinois

Neil St. Blues, Champaign