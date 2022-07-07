With Visit Champaign County’s annual Toast to Tourism celebration set for Wednesday, we’ll ask each of the five recipients of Tourism Impact Awards for their favorite things about doing business here.
First up: KAYLA BROWN, a longtime local musician and owner of Fire Doll Studio, an artisan chandlery at 110 S. Neil St., C.
Favorite thing about having a business in downtown Champaign: Getting to be in the city center, the sense of community down here. It’s a wonderful neighborhood. There’s a lot of camaraderie among businesses, and a ton of support, and it’s just a really cool thing to be a part of.
Favorite part of having a brick-and-mortar store after years of operating exclusively online: Interacting with the community. The candle-making workshops we have here are a great way to just kind of hang out and get to know our neighbors and community members.
Favorite thing about making candles: I love the opportunity it gives me to be creative, problem solve and use my hands. Candle making also requires a lot of patience, so it forces me to slow down, which is really great for my busy brain and lifestyle.
Favorite place to play music: There’s so many great places to play music around here. Probably (40 North’s) Friday Night Live, because it’s so cool to see such an interactive community event. (Executive Director) Kelly White does great work, and it’s always a pleasure to be there with her and watch her do her thing.
Favorite business you don’t own: All the awesome women-owned businesses in the Champaign-Urbana area. They all rock.