With Visit Champaign County’s annual Toast to Tourism celebration set for Wednesday, we’ll ask each of the five recipients of Tourism Impact Awards for their favorite things about doing business here.
Today in Chapter 2: MICHAEL McDONALD, owner of Wood N’ Hog Barbecue.
Favorite thing about owning a business in C-U: “The flexibility. I love being able to serve, but also being able to allocate time for my family. I’ve been able to create a space that’s usable for both. We take holidays off, because family is important to me.”
Favorite local business that I don’t run: “It’s the smalls; I’m a big fan of shopping local, shopping unique. When you can go to a Sam’s Cafe, a Neil St. Blues or Farren’s, there’s only one of each of them.
“When you’re a small-business owner, you get to meet small-business people. We know each other’s nuances, we try new things, and we bounce ideas off each other.”
Favorite place to play: “I have a hobby. I’ve found a group of friends — professors and stakeholders in the community — and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, we go to the ARC on campus, and we play basketball.
“It’s what I like to do. If I could do anything every day, that would be it.”
Favorite time of year here: “I’m a fall guy. That 65-degree weather is always pleasant, and it encompasses tailgates, football, being able to gather with family and friends. I love being able to hang out around a sporting event.”
Favorite local dish or drink: “My wife and I love the chicken at The Ribeye. You might say, ‘Who goes to a steak place and orders chicken?’ But whatever they do to this chicken, it’s amazing.
”On date nights, my wife will do the steak, I’ll do the chicken and we’ll split it. Best of both worlds.”
ETHAN SIMMONS