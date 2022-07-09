With Visit Champaign County’s annual Toast to Tourism celebration set for Wednesday, we’ll ask each of the five recipients of Tourism Impact Awards for their favorite things about doing business here. Today, in Chapter 3: The Riggs family, including Riggs Beer Company founders Matt and Darin.
Favorite part about running a business in C-U: “We have great customers that place a lot of value on our unique products and the story behind them,” Matt says. “Having a Big Ten university in our hometown gives us a customer base that is much more excited about supporting independent producers who use local ingredients.”
Favorite place to play: “Our family goes to the Stephens Family YMCA,” Darin says. “I like to go there to work out and hit the pool, with all the programs they have there. My three-year-old just got old enough to do the introductory rock-climbing classes.”
Favorite local business that we don’t run: “Urbana Boulders,” Matt says. “Alex (Bragg) has done a good job of making a really cool atmosphere out of a small climbing gym, and it’s fun to go out there and challenge myself on the climbing walls.”
Favorite local dish or drink: “This one ties into the story of how I met my wife, Gail,” Darin says. “We were both in the Navy and we got stationed in Italy on active duty together. It was in Naples, so we ate Neapolitan pizza. Now, when we go out for a fancy husband-and-wife dinner, we go to Pizzeria Antica to have a Neapolitan style pizza.”