Christine Herges and her son, Tobin, hold a portrait of the late Toby Herges, the longtime owner of Tumble Inn who died in November, in the downtown Champaign tavern.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — One of Champaign’s favorite taverns has a new address: on Honorary Toby Herges Way.

As expected, city council members voted 9-0 Tuesday night to rename Marshall Street between Neil and Market streets after the Tumble Inn’s late owner, who died in November.

The honorary street designation — which was requested by Mr. Herges’ wife, Christine — is the 50th for an individual since the program was launched in 2000.

It’s the third designation this year, following Dawson Banks Sr. Street and Bishop King James Underwood Street.

