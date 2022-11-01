Jeff D'Alessio
Editor
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
CHAMPAIGN — One of Champaign’s favorite taverns has a new address: on Honorary Toby Herges Way.
As expected, city council members voted 9-0 Tuesday night to rename Marshall Street between Neil and Market streets after the Tumble Inn’s late owner, who died in November.
The honorary street designation — which was requested by Mr. Herges’ wife, Christine — is the 50th for an individual since the program was launched in 2000.
It’s the third designation this year, following Dawson Banks Sr. Street and Bishop King James Underwood Street.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win
- US judge puts narrow limit on Arizona ballot box monitoring
- Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member
- Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing
- Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'
- 3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month
- Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms
- Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'
- Tumble Inn's new address: Toby Herges Way
- Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
Most Popular
Articles
- Three killed in single-vehicle crash near Homer
- Champaign's Country Fair Shopping Center is for sale
- Traveling clinician accused of molesting unconscious patient at Urbana hospital
- UPDATE: Three hurt in intersection collision that sent car into a Champaign home
- High school football scoreboard: 2022 playoffs | First Round
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Oct. 28, 2022
- Deb Holstein
- FINAL: Illinois 87, Quincy 52
- Illini now at No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Need more from Melendez