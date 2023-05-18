ARCOLA — You’ve got your Amish country attractions, your souvenir jars of apple butter, your Hippie Memorial, your Broom Corn Festival, your World Famous Lawn Rangers and your drive-thru wildlife adventure park.
What more, you may wonder, could a visitor want from this town, population 2,880?
Wonder no longer.
Pat Monahan is planning Arcola’s next big tourist attraction, and darned if it isn’t a 32-foot-high broom palace smack-dab in the middle of downtown.
It would be a good use of some vacant land and could potentially add thousands of additional tourists to those already coming for such attractions as the Illinois Amish Heritage Center and Aikman Wildlife Adventure, said Monahan, a local businessman and community booster.
“If we build this town-changing attraction, people will come,” he promised.
Arcola has already been building its public-art collection, with a new statue of Benjamin Franklin joining statues of Raggedy Ann and Andy, the Walldog murals and the Hippie Memorial.
“I don’t think people realize, but we consider ourselves the public-art capital of the Midwest,” Monahan said.
A bit of history: Monahan said Arcola once had a broom corn palace in 1898 that drew 20,000 visitors over five days of a harvest festival, and that was before there were even cars.
Monahan looks to Mitchell, S.D., for a good example of how a broom palace could give Arcola tourism another shot in the arm.
The World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell gets a half-million visitors a year, according to its website.
The broom palace isn’t just a wild idea at this point. Monahan said there are architectural drawings and a contractor bid. And pledges for more than half the $600,000 project cost have been raised.
Some details: The broom palace would be a 45-foot-square, two-story building with a roof observation deck for taking in views of downtown.
There would be broom corn planted around it, and the exterior would be covered with brightly colored fiberglass brooms, Monahan said.
The location would be the west side of a vacant lot on Main Street where the Metropolitan building was torn down two years ago, according to City Administrator Bill Wagoner.
Monahan has already made an initial proposal to the city council for the land to be conveyed to the broom palace project, Wagoner said.
The city isn’t actually involved in the development: “We’re just a cheerleader at this point,” Wagoner said.
Monahan said a successful broom-palace attraction would need to have things inside, and that could include a broom outlet shop for the Arcola-based Libman Co. and a new home for Arcola’s Back in Time museum.
Libman President Andrew Libman said Monahan contacted him a few months ago about a replacement for the building that was removed.
“We agreed to participate in the project to assist with the development of downtown Arcola,” he said.
The company is considering putting a Libman factory outlet store in the first floor space of the broom palace, he said, “although we just recently started discussing this, and we have a ways to go to learn what needs to be done.”
About the broom-palace idea, Libman said, “I think it would be great for the city of Arcola if this draws interest and more tourism, as that is certainly the goal, to strengthen the economy in Arcola.”
If everything works out, Monahan hopes to start construction in July and have the broom palace open the next spring.
He’s confident the fundraising effort will reach its $600,000 goal, he said.
“I have not had anyone say ‘That’s a terrible idea and I’m not going to support it,’” Monahan said.