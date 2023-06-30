Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
URBANA — Illinois football fans hoping to stay at Urbana’s new Hotel Royer for a fall game weekend may have to wait.
The hotel’s website had indicated in May that it was taking reservations for Sept. 28 and beyond, but it now indicates reservations can be made for Nov. 28 and beyond.
Exactly when the hotel will open, city officials don’t know.
Urbana Economic Development Coordinator Stepheny McMahon referred inquires about the opening to Joseph Prior, director of operations for the developer, Marquis Ventures. Prior could not be reached Thursday.
“We’ll know more in a few days,” Mayor Diane Marlin said. “They’re not going to be done by the current deadline — that’s obvious.”
The city council approved a second extension in December for Hotel Royer’s construction deadline, calling for the work to be done by Aug. 31.
The city has committed to help finance $5.5 million of the hotel development with a bond that won’t be issued until the hotel gets an occupancy certificate and final approval is wrapped up for it to become a Hilton Tapestry Collection property.
Marlin said city officials will be in discussions with the developer in terms of the current agreement.
What she does know now is that she went through the hotel a few weeks ago, and “it’s beautiful,” she said.
“Here’s what we want: We want the hotel to be completed and open,” Marlin said. “That has always been the goal, and what I’ve seen so far, I’ve been very pleased with.”