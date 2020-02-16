URBANA — An Urbana company was one of 10 from across the country selected to be on display at a conference near the U.S. Capitol.
Sun Buckets had a booth in the Rayburn House Office Building for the America’s Small Business Development Center’s client showcase.
The company sells a device that uses solar energy to heat a portable stovetop and has shipped it to countries such as Haiti, Kenya and India.
Sun Buckets has worked with the Small Business Development Center at the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, in particular with international trade specialist Marial Huasanga, who attended the showcase with co-founder Joe Bradley.
Bradley said more than 90 percent of their product is shipped to impoverished areas, so “without guidance, it would’ve been very difficult for us to navigate the logistics,” he said. “We needed that help.”
Bradley founded Sun Buckets in 2014 along with Bruce Elliott-Litchfield.
At the client showcase in D.C., Bradley said they had the opportunity to interact with congressional staff, federal workers and U.S. Representatives and Senators, if they stopped by.
“We were extremely shocked and grateful and thankful,” Bradley said. “We had no idea we were even in the running.”