MAHOMET — Any building refurbishment is a challenge, and school buildings offer no exception.
When the Mahomet-Seymour school district decided to build a new elementary building on the southeast side of the village, many residents thought Sangamon Elementary School was destined for demolition. Appraisers valued the property at $2.2 million, and the district was hoping to get $1.8 million for it when it closed in 2018.
The district eventually sold the property for $750,000 to 1000 Churchill LLC, which had two options.
“We could either tear it down or we could refurbish it into a business incubator and lease spaces to start-up and small businesses,” said Jill Guth, a broker for the company. “We didn’t want to tear it down because we thought there was some real opportunity for the local business community.”
So, after refurbishing the two buildings on the property, Sangamon on Main opened in 2018.
Darwyn Boston, a local State Farm agent, was the first to sign on, and shortly after, the first retail business, Winderson’s, a custom apparel and spirit wear gift shop, opened.
“I absolutely love it here,” said Winderson’s owner Mary Winemiller. “I started my business out of my home in 2017 and moved into Sangamon on Main. It’s an amazing business community, and it’s great to have people to collaborate with and brainstorm. It’s almost full all of the way down, and we are growing, and I love it.”
The original building was built in 1951, and the second building was completed in 1988. The renovation began immediately after purchase.
“We went in and did what I call ‘de-schooled’ it,” Guth said. “We changed the appearance of the first and second floors to make it look more like an office building. We removed lockers, re-painted, and made bathrooms so adults could sit on the toilets as opposed to children. The owners invested quite heavily into it and then started marketing it to existing businesses.”
Now, 25 businesses fill the space.
“We have retail businesses, we have a hair salon going in, we have a barber shop, we have a martial-arts studio, we have two different therapists, there is a massage studio and an insurance business,” Guth said. “It is a hodge-podge of businesses.”
There are two available spaces in the older building and four on the second floor of the newer building, she said. Spaces rent for $520 per month or greater depending on the size. The rent includes all utilities, Wi-Fi and parking.
“I understand some residents of Mahomet felt like the school district should not have sold it, but at the end of the day, think of what you have now,” Guth added. “We have 25 new businesses that can grow and prosper in the community and hopefully, someday, can outgrow Sangamon on Main and move into a bigger facility, which is better for job creation and retail and property-tax growth.”
Patrick Brown, the village administrator for Mahomet, said the project has worked out well.
“It is always great to have new businesses coming to town, and many businesses in there are small businesses that started up in the last few years,” he said. “Some of them had other locations that may have been inside their homes, and so they grew from a home-based business, and now they are growing in Mahomet.”
The business community in Mahomet thrived even during the pandemic, Brown said, and points to Yellow & Company, an art and gift shop located at 604 E. Main St. that has expanded recently.
“They have a lot of items in their store, but they have classes for painting and also bring in a lot of other programming like comedy shows, they have bridal showers, special events and other classes,” he said. “They continue to grow and now use the space next door.”
Owner Elizabeth McDermith and her husband, Mike, opened Yellow & Co. in 2017 — across Main Street from the former elementary school.
“We have a boutique called Yellow & Co., and then we have a paint party business, and that did take a big hit during the pandemic,” she said. “Then, in the last six months, we started doing comedy nights and added some live music and trivia nights. Now that the mask mandate is over, we have seen a huge uptick in people requesting birthday parties, and so part of the business is picking up again.”
McDermith said she loves owning a business in Mahomet.
“I have never lived in a town this small before, so it is a really different experience for me, but I love the fact that when someone comes through our door, I know who they are,” she said.
Brown said the East Main Street location is a prime spot for businesses.
“It’s a great location near downtown, and now, there are so many options within walking distance,” he added.
Brown said there may be more opportunities for newer businesses to open.
“We would hope or like to expect with the pandemic winding down that the climate for businesses would be better without the potential business owners wondering what kind of restrictions will be in place once they do open,” he said. “It was just a bad time really to start a business, although we saw a lot of small businesses starting up during that time, too.”
Brown said “we always try to say that the village population is 9,500, but the community size is actually much bigger when you count the residents in the unicorporated areas just two or three miles outside of the city limits. When you include those residents, the area population jumps to about 15,000 to 17,000, and that is why this is a great place to start a business.”