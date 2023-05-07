CHAMPAIGN — On one of Litania Sports Group’s two sprawling factory floors sit large metal poles that will be used for football and soccer goalposts, volleyball nets, basketball hoops, track and field throwing cages, and much more.
In the factory next door, large foam blocks are cut into pieces that three workers with sewing machines seal inside vinyl casings that are printed with high school logos onsite to create wall pads for gyms and high-jump and pole-vault pits for tracks across the country, among a wide array of other products.
In one corner of the company’s main building, a robotic arm welds together hurdles, quite possibly the best advertiser for a company that specializes in track and field equipment. The logo of the 107-year-old Gill Athletics, a subsidiary of Litania, is emblazoned on each of the 80 or so hurdles placed on each of around a third of the high school tracks across the country, Hodge estimates, along with college stadiums and tracks around the world.
“The hurdle, as far as brand recognition, couldn’t be a better billboard,” owner David Hodge said. “To this day, it’s our largest selling product, and we still sell the heck out of it.”
Business is booming these days for a company that started in 1918 in Harry Gill’s Urbana home after the legendary University of Illinois track coach grew frustrated about the quality of equipment available to his athletes, many of whom would go on to compete at the 1924 Paris Olympics. Gill’s business began by manufacturing ash javelins, and he expanded into other equipment from there.
After helping resurrect a company that went bankrupt early in his time as CEO, Hodge has expanded, moving it from its longtime Urbana location to a new building on Mercury Drive in north Champaign. In 2006, he bought Porter Athletic, which specializes in large equipment for sports, including volleyball, basketball, football and soccer, and the company now leases a large building next door to its headquarters.
After occupying a 70,000-square-foot building for decades until 2003, the company’s footprint has now grown to 300,000 square feet.
While hurdles may be Gill’s biggest seller, Hodge owes his 32-year career there to a different piece of equipment.
✻ ✻ ✻
As a high-schooler, the Mount Vernon native starred in football, baseball, basketball and track, where he specialized in the hurdles and pole vault. While a few smaller schools offered him track scholarships as a decathlete, that wasn’t enough for Hodge, who decided to specialize in the pole vault.
After all, an event that forces participants to spring 15 feet in the air as they flip upside down before letting go of the only thing connecting them to the ground isn’t one for half-measures.
“When you get to a certain level, you’re dealing with your life or death,” he said, “and there’s something thrilling about that.”
In the fall of 1982, he packed his things and moved to Waco, Texas, to attend Baylor University and join its highly regarded track and field team as a walk-on. Within two years, he improved his personal best by 4 feet, from 14 feet, 4 inches to 18 feet, 4.5 inches in 1985 as a junior, earning All-American honors.
After college, he set off on a professional track career, joining Nike’s program in Eugene, Ore. Working part-time on the side as finance director of a startup company, he’d spend his summers in Europe, leaving his wife and child at home. While he enjoyed the experience, it was a hard life, Hodge said. He came close to qualifying for the World Championships and Olympics but fell short, and in 1990, he decided to call it quits at the age of 27.
At the time, Hodge was sponsored by Gill, meaning he used their poles for free. Through contacts he’d built as a vaulter, he was hired as controller in 1990, meaning he’d be in charge of the company’s finances. He thinks the same personality that made him an All-American pole vaulter led to a quick rise at the company.
“I am competitive to a fault, and maybe that’s kind of a sickness, too,” he said. “I was as an athlete, too. I think a lot of it is kind of competitiveness, where you have to have an insatiable desire to improve and get better, and I have too much of that.”
When Vince Atkins bought the company in 1992 with its finances in shambles, he made the then-29-year-old Hodge CEO “for some crazy reason,” Hodge said. Eventually, he told Hodge that he’d give him the opportunity to buy the company.
Despite some early missteps, including overly aggressive promotions that Atkins told him were an “expensive education,” he dug the company out of a hole, and in 2002, he bought a company that had just moved into a new facility that included plenty of room to grow.
After buying Porter Athletic, a company that began by making farm equipment in the 1800s before transitioning into structures that hung basketball hoops and other athletic equipment, Hodge started looking for a name for a parent company that would encompass the two well-known brands. He landed on Litania, the Latin word for the litany of prayers spoken weekly in churches.
Business has been good in recent years, Hodge said, due to a flurry of government grants given to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes, Hodge and his employees even try to talk high schools out of frivolous spending.
While he describes himself as ruthlessly competitive, that doesn’t always come through to employees.
After Monday’s National Prayer Day session in the break room, the chaplain looked over at Human Resources Director Denise Burger and said “I always forget he’s the CEO,” she recounted.
“Because he’s just an everyday guy. And that’s what so great about him,” Burger said. “He walks the floor and knows everybody by name, knows something about them, genuinely cares. He’s a very personable, very connected CEO and owner.”
✻ ✻ ✻
Hodge was looking down at his luggage at the end of a recent trip, and the adjustable handle of his bag sparked some inspiration. Maybe the technology that allowed the handle to be raised or lowered with just a squeeze of the hand could be applied to the cumbersome process of adjusting hurdles in the middle of track meets, which involves pushing two tiny buttons on the bottom of each hurdle and slowly moving it up.
“I was looking at my luggage and I was just thinking, ‘Well, if you could do this on luggage, we could do this on our hurdles,’” Hodge said. “So, we just started tearing apart luggage.”
Thus, Litania’s team of engineers designed its “quick-step” hurdles, which allow users to adjust the height by stepping on a small button at the base.
“When someone says, ‘This is not very good,’ you need to agree with them and get better,” he said. “So, a lot of times, we see challenges as real opportunities, and we think, ‘We can get better.’”
Another recent innovation was a hammer-throw cage that uses just three poles instead of the standard nine. The netting is suspended from a large, U-shaped rod at the top instead of from the poles themselves.
Hodge said the company has also worked on automating the process of changing gym layouts — for instance, from a basketball to a volleyball court — to help high schools maximize their spaces and workforce.
For its part, Litania has used automated systems to reduce a workforce that has been in short supply in recent years, including adding two large robotic arms do some of the welding.
During his time at Gill and Litania, Hodge has tried to resurrect the story and ethos of Harry Gill, who began making equipment because of his inability to accept the status quo.
“He’s in our fabric,” Hodge said. “It’s important to kind of re-look at things and say, ‘We’ve been doing things this way just because that’s the way we’ve always done them.’ And we’ve been successful at times at finding better ways of doing things.”