CHAMPAIGN — The former News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign is reopening this weekend for an open house as its new owners explore how to turn the 109-year-old building into an innovation center.
Laura Kalman, president of the CS+X Foundation board, bought the building at 15 Main St. in an auction last August from The News-Gazette’s previous owners for $1.188 million.
Her foundation is using a $12,000 Healing Illinois grant to host six workshops about the future of the building. They will be conducted in three pairs from March 17 to April 10.
It is also hosting two open houses, set for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Kalman said she envisions the innovation center including “restorative practices, an opportunity for people in the community to participate in programming, direct services, and then hopefully, an engagement component.”
The first two workshops will focus on “how restorative practices can build and streamline partnerships between service providers and researchers, and explores the potential of a year-round public engagement center,” according to a news release.
The second two will examine “how philanthropy can be used to enhance economic growth and development, and describes how restorative practices can help direct aggregate donations for maximum impact.”
And the final two will review what was learned in the previous sessions.
Tours of the building will also be available in the hour before each workshop. Those interested can register at csplusxfoundation.com.
The CS+X Foundation was founded in 2016 as a K-12-focused spin-off of the CS+X initiative at the University of Illinois. It has sponsored a robotics program and worked with middle-school students to build a working replica of a section of the Mahomet Aquifer.
It currently operates out of the building at 322 N. Neil St., C, but Kalman said it would like to eventually expand and move to 15 Main.
“There’d be a phased development strategy,” Kalman said. Several community partners “have encouraged us to kind of continue fact finding and holding these town halls and listening sessions to try to fill what our community needs, rather than duplicating services.”
Visit Champaign County CEO Jayne DeLuce said she’s held “exploratory conversations” with Kalman and the foundation about the 53,000-square-foot building.
“We began exploratory conversations about community space that would celebrate our multi-cultural history of urban art, design and innovation, and how this plays a major role with designing and implementing our multi-cultural tourism strategies,” DeLuce said.
She said one idea that’s been suggested is an innovation museum.
“As part of Destination 2023, we’ve wanted to explore the concept of an Innovation Center in downtown Champaign that would be a draw for residents and visitors,” DeLuce said. “This has been an ongoing conversation since we hosted a visioning session back in 2016 to create an innovation museum, as requested by many community partners.”
T.J. Blakeman, president of the Champaign County History Museum, said he’s also been in preliminary talks with Kalman about how to use the space.
“The Champaign County History Museum is happy to work with Laura and other stakeholders to figure out what the best use for the space might be moving forward,” he said. “And if there’s a role or a space ... then I look forward to exploring that.”
The current building was constructed in 1913 as the home of the C.G. Willis department store, which closed in July 1959. J.C. Penney then acquired and remodeled it, operating a location there from 1961 until 1979, when it left for the newly completed Market Place Mall.
Former News-Gazette owner Marajen Stevick Chinigo bought the building in 1984 and renovated it into its current form. It served as the newspaper’s headquarters until last April, when new owner Community Media Group moved the offices to 201 Devonshire Drive.