Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — From pursuing funding to choosing paint colors, Elizabeth Murphy was involved in every stage of the creation of a new Early Childhood Education Center on Round Barn Road.
Her daughters, Erin and Katherine Murphy, said that their mother never sought out the spotlight.
Still, after Ms. Murphy’s death in March, the Regional Planning Commission — of which she was a member for 45 years — chose to honor her work by naming the center after her at a ceremony Friday.
Erin and Katherine Murphy, in attendance at the ceremony, took the opportunity to tour the facility for the first time, though they’ve been hearing about it from their mother for a long time.
Both said they thought it was beautiful.
“She really wanted all of the facilities to be state of the art and to be really warm, happy places for children,” Katherine Murphy said. “Every detail was important.”
The Elizabeth Murphy Early Childhood Education Center can serve up to 64 infants and toddlers with 31 staff members. There are three staff members in each classroom of eight children.
It also features an outdoor splash pad play area.
Ms. Murphy’s daughters said they weren’t surprised at all the work their mother put toward the creation of the center.
“Education was really important to her,” Katherine Murphy said. “She was one of the first women to get her MBA from the University of Illinois.”
“She instilled in us the importance of education and hard work, and we feel very blessed to have had that because it helped us get to where we are,” Erin Murphy said.
Erin Murphy is a procurement attorney for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville; she’s currently on a project that will result in a new Veterans Affairs hospital.
Katherine Murphy works for the Department of Veterans Affairs in financial management.
“That sense of public service and giving back to the community is something she instilled in us,” Katherine Murphy said.
They heard a lot about the new education center throughout the process of its creation as their mother would bring home paint swatches and pictures of furniture to pick out every detail in the space.
Ms. Murphy had an interest in interior design outside of her professional life — Erin Murphy described her mom’s home in Champaign as beautiful — and her daughters said she had fun bringing that interest to the center.
They also said they were “thrilled” to see her name on the building.
“She didn’t like recognition or accolades because she didn’t want to be in the limelight,” Katherine Murphy said. “But she deserves it.”