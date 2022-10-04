CHAMPAIGN — For the last year, Christine Herges has spent more time in Tumble Inn Tavern than ever before.
She’s worked to fulfill many of the duties her late husband, Toby, the tavern’s longtime owner, left when he passed away from brain cancer in November.
“As I’ve been going into Tumble Inn every morning and trying to do what he did so well, it just came to me — it’d be really nice to pull up to the building and see his name right there,” Herges said.
With the support of friends and family, Christine has brought forth a proposal to name a block of Marshall Street in front of Tumble Inn “Toby Herges Way.”
Tonight, the Champaign City Council will consider the proposal during a study session.
Advocating for the honor will be Toby’s 22-year-old son, Tobin, and longtime family friend and next-door neighbor Tyler Rouse.
“I’m planning to do the best that I can to convey the type of person Toby was,” Rouse said. “I hope it gets done, because he’s deserving of it, for everything he accomplished in the community and the resilience he showed.”
Herges was born and raised in Champaign, the son of Butch and Barb Herges. His grandfather, Al, founded the Tumble Inn Tavern in 1947, and it’s stayed in family hands ever since.
Herges graduated from Centennial High in 1985 and married Christine in 1993. After he took up ownership responsibilities at the tavern and the two started their family, Herges was diagnosed with a supposedly inoperable brain tumor in January 2000 and given just months to live.
A miraculous procedure at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., removed the fist-sized growth and gifted him another two decades of life.
Toby and Christine raised four children over 28 years of marriage.
Herges died in November after facing continued health complications and a recurrence of brain cancer.
Christine has stepped in to cover business duties at the tavern — licensing, payroll and the like — while cleaning tables in-between, she said.
The tavern’s staff, including day and night managers Carla Almli and Tom Paul, have “wrapped their arms around” her during the tough transition. “We’re very much a family at Tumble Inn.”
Shortly after applying for the designation with the city, Herges shared the word with a few friends, looking for some written endorsements. Dozens of supportive letters soon poured into her email, mailbox and Tumble Inn itself.
“It’s so precious to read all the things people say about Toby. I’ve made copies so my children can read through them,” she said.
“Even if it doesn’t happen, it’s just so nice to hear such kind things.”
Many of the messages focused on Toby’s generosity. He hosted countless fundraisers for local baseball at the tavern, often on behalf of little league teams and the Central and Centennial high school squads.
After his passing, Christine continued to learn of kind acts he’d never told her about, like donating to fundraisers for other cancer patients, or helping a homeless person pay for an apartment, she said.
“He never patted himself on the back or shared his good deeds with many,” she said. “Wherever he saw a need, he would try and step in.”
Paul, night manager of the TI for more than 30 years, wrote to the city that Toby “had a way of making everyone feel liked and that he really cared about their well-being.”
Christine has an idea of how her typically low-key husband would feel about the whole honorary street sign idea.
“He’d probably be shaking his head at me, like what am I thinking?” she said. “But I think seeing his name, at least for me, is going to bring me comfort.”
If the majority of city councilors indicate their support for the street name designation tonight, it will head back to the city to become a bill for an eventual vote.
If approved, “Toby Herges Way” would become the third honorary street designation stamped in Champaign this year, after Dawson Banks Sr. Street and Bishop King James Underwood Street.