CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Family Video is closing permanently.
The store at 1101 N. Mattis Ave. begins its liquidation sale on Monday and will close before the end of the year, according to a news release.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Champaign and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, the CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD, the parent company of Family Video.
Family Video has been in Champaign since 1997.
The Urbana, Danville and Rantoul Family Videos closed last month.